Test drive of Ford Kuga hybrid – the proof that the classic should not die

It has long been clear to us that the mass consumer does not need a large, heavy and expensive to maintain Jeep, but would not give up some of its qualities. Consumer searches are usually based precisely on the fact that we only want certain qualities of a given model, without burdening ourselves with its shortcomings. And the car manufacturers are here to please us.

We have never associated the European branch of Ford with large SUV models. The fact is, there are models like the Explorer and Bronco on the market right now, but they’re as European in philosophy as ordering a triple cheeseburger, large fries, and a Diet Coke at a fast food restaurant.

Ford Kuga is the second choice.

Although it is sold in the States (and quite well, judging by last year’s statistics), this is a model that fully meets the needs of the European consumer. And not just for a second car in the family, with which the mother can take the two children home from sports training, but for the main family car. Or at least that’s how we see it.

Currently on the market is the third generation of the model, which we had the opportunity to drive very recently. And in its plug-in hybrid version.

THE DRY INFORMATION

Modification: Ford Kuga PHEV

Ford Kuga PHEV Work volume: 2500 cc

2500 cc Power: 225 k.s.

225 k.s. Torque: 230 Nm

230 Nm Acceleration: 9.2 sec. up to 100 km/h

9.2 sec. up to 100 km/h Maximum speed: 200 km/h

200 km/h Average fuel consumption (WLTP): 5.4 l/100 km

5.4 l/100 km Transmission: stepless automatic

stepless automatic Basic price: BGN 58,100

HOMOGENITY

It’s hard to describe and rate the design of anything, but we think Ford’s designers have done a very good job with the Kuga. We perceive the appearance of the model as moderately aggressive and we especially like the combination of smooth lines and strict features, without anything too much. Perhaps this is what is called a homogeneous and “classic” design.

Unlike the first two generations of the Kuga, which (between us) were quite boring in appearance, here we now have an attractive look that made us several times even turn around in the parking lot to look at the car, driving away from it.

The market segment to which Kuga belongs is C-SUV, which in simple language means compact crossover. We have four doors, a classic hatchback tailgate, higher suspension than a standard passenger car and the segment-mandatory higher seating position. The longing to look a little higher than the rest is something that shot this class to the top, we should not forget that. We also have 4×4, but not in combination with the plug-in hybrid system, unfortunately.

The interior is simple and practical and is big enough for four adults. The big problem of modern crossovers is the headroom of the rear passengers. In the Kuga, fortunately, there is no such problem, so we do not foresee any cramping in the area of ​​the shoulder belt of those sitting in the back, even on long journeys.

The test car was fitted with plain cloth seats, which we’re not big fans of, but it does fetch a better price. However, the Kuga is available with leather and suede upholstery, as well as an all-leather interior. In two words – there is a choice. Usually (by today’s standards) is also the dashboard, which we rather like. In the more expensive versions, the instrument panel is digital, of course, but the central touchscreen is small and its menus are a bit boring, monochrome and simple. However, we should not forget that this is a car, not an entertainment center, so we can simply say that Ford has put functionality at the forefront. It is for this reason that the dashboard does not look like the dashboard of a spaceship, but rather has a classic look with physical buttons and standard “holes” for temperature control.

IN THE CONTACT

If there’s one thing we like about modern hybrids, it’s certainly the ability to run on electric power throughout the work week, charge the battery at night in the garage, and not think about it on the weekend and drive off somewhere far away. The plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Kuga gives us exactly that.

The system consists of a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated gasoline engine and an electric motor, which draws energy from a 48-volt lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 14.4 kWh. The total power of 225 hp. we didn’t find it impressive, but it provided the 1,850 kg Kuga with good enough dynamics for sensible and confident driving. The electric motor supports the operation of the gasoline engine, which returns the favor when the charge in the battery runs out.

The best part, however, is that the Ford Kuga PHEV can travel around 60 kilometers on electricity alone (less in real life), which is more than enough for the daily commute to the office, supermarket, school and gym. At least if the action takes place in an average European city, of course.

Battery capacity isn’t impressive, but with this type of hybrid system, that’s standard. And the small capacity means a shorter charging time. If we have a charging station at hand, the time is about 3 hours or one shopping and dinner at the mall. If we rely on a standard contact in the garage at home, the time is about 6 hours, which is the standard sleep time for a family person who has to take the child to school in the morning.

The gearbox is a continuously variable eCVT and is controlled by a rotary controller that acts as a “gear lever”. To some people, this might seem futuristic and forward-thinking, but we’ve never understood it because it’s counter-intuitive and we always have to look to make sure we’re in the right position.

May: is a practical family car

is a practical family car Can not: shock you with power

shock you with power It lacks: dual wheel drive

In terms of technology, the Ford Kuga is completely in the spirit of the new age. On cold winter days, we especially appreciated the windshield heating, which saves an awful lot of time and nerves in the morning when everything is covered with a thin layer of ice. We like that Ford has included both standard USB and the newer USB-C standard, so whatever the charging cable, the interior won’t be ringing with flowery expressions from a disgruntled driver or passenger.

We also have a reversing camera, electric front seats, a full range of active and passive safety systems, and the obligatory CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The Ford Kuga is an interesting car. Ford designers got the right look for the model and we rate it as the most beautiful Kuga to date. However, the soundproofing of the cabin is not the best, and the quality of the materials used in the interior leaves much to be desired.

However, we liked the Kuga – both for its lack of pretension and for its classic approach in some respects. Part of this approach is the large for today’s standards in this class gasoline engine, as well as the possibility to order the model with a diesel engine. The latter is becoming increasingly rare these days. Fortunately for the “greens” and unfortunately for the skeptics.