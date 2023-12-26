#Test #live #life #Healthy #Lifestyle #Behavior #Scale

Test how you live your life with the “Healthy Lifestyle Behavior Scale”

It is in your power to slow down aging. The most important thing you can do for healthy aging is to be careful and conscious. Even small changes you make in your daily life can help you live longer and better. The 52-item “Healthy Lifestyle Behavior Scale” gives an idea about how you lead your life and indicates whether you are on the right track or not. Here is that scale consisting of 52 items. Habertürk Health Writer Ceyda Erenoğlu’s news

Ceyda Erenoğlu

[email protected]

Entry: 26.12.2023 – 12:21 Update: 26.12.2023 – 12:34

facebook

twitter-x

linkedin

whatsapp

mail

SUBSCRIBE TO

Ceyda Erenoğlu

[email protected]

People who naturally decline in physical, psychological and social aspects as a result of aging, whose ability to adapt to environmental factors decreases and whose health problems increase are called “elderly”. At the biological level, aging is caused by the accumulation of various molecular and cellular damage over time. This leads to a gradual decrease in physical and mental capacity, an increased risk of disease and, as a result, death. An adult is defined as “elderly” when they reach the chronological age of 65. Old age is divided into three groups: early old age (65-75 years), middle age (75-85 years) and advanced old age (85 years and above).

IMPORTANT HEADLINES OF THE DAY

All rights of the articles, news, videos and photographs published on haberturk.com website belong to Haberturk Gazetecilik A.Ş. It cannot be quoted without permission, even by citing the source.

Copyright © 2021 – All rights reserved. Habertürk Gazetecilik A.Ş.