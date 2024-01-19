Test matches number two & three in Belek

Lots of minutes of play

Black and White have already played two test matches in the new year. In the first, as part of the short training camp in Catez ob Savi, they won against HNK Rijeka 2-1, in the second test match, which was also the first as part of the main training camp in Belek in Turkey, they were separated in a hard-fought game by Polish first division club Korona Kielce with a 0-0 draw. There are now two more games coming up tomorrow, Saturday. At 9:00 a.m., head coach Christian Ilzer’s team will face Kecskemeti TE from Hungary, the club from our neighboring country is currently in 8th place in the top Hungarian league. Four hours later, the people of Graz are faced with another Polish representative. Cracovia is tomorrow’s second friendly opponent, the Polish first division teams are currently in 13th place in the table. This game will kick off at 1:00 p.m. Both games can be seen live on SKSturm.TV!

