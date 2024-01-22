Test of the Original Fraxion GTR: In the right segment

#Test #Original #Fraxion #GTR #segment

In 2022, Origine launched its new bike, the Fraxion. A model with more aggressive and aero lines than the Axxome, the face of the brand since its creation. We tested it in February 2023 (number 552 of Cycle) and, on the road, the latest from the French manufacturer retains the codes that have made the brand famous, but with additional ingredients.

The blend of fibers (lay-up) of the Fraxion is almost identical to that of the Axxome, the first bike from the northern manufacturer. Undisclosed, it is composed of several types of composites, both high modulus and high strength. Except that here, the assembly system is obtained with a single “bladder” inflatable at the time of forming. Typically, several are used in different parts of the framework. Origine has also adopted its UML (Unique Matrix Lay-up) process.

Also in curves, the Fraxion leaves a certain freedom. Photo C.Guiard

Thus, on the front triangle, the carbon sheets are assembled in one go around a single matrix, which eliminates junction points as well as residue. Like the Axxome, CCT+ technology has been retained on the rear triangle. The bases and stays are connected in a single continuous tube, always in the same spirit and to also increase comfort. And in terms of finishing, the Fraxion is no exception to the rule and is painted in the brand’s premises in the North.

It is thus possible to choose a paint on the configurator. On the other hand, there are only four sizes at the moment. If they are well leveled for the medians, small and large people can however be handicapped. The geometry is well balanced, with a not very aggressive front end.

It is possible to choose another color, but this satin gray looks great. Photo/DR The Cycle

A docile and responsive bike

This is the Origin’s number one asset. The bike is docile and responsive in any circumstance. With free steering, you never feel in difficulty when restarting or changing pace, on all terrains, whether flat or not. The Prymahl Orion wheels, which are of the same ilk, also enter the chassis line. The hysteresis is respected, the wheels deform well with the frame. However, even if the machine is not necessarily intended for muscular criteriums, we would have preferred a 52-36 combination at the front instead of the 50-34 fitted to our test bike. With more torque, restarts can only be more effective.

The Fraxion is docile and responsive on all terrains.

The Fraxion does not offer ultimate rigidity. That’s not the goal, but the whole thing has staying power. We never find ourselves at a stop, in the ascending or descending parts. In this last configuration, the Fraxion is very tolerant even in the event of a trajectory error. Very appreciable data when fatigue is felt at the end of the outing. Ideal at the end of a long alpine cyclosportive. Everything to stay comfortable.

Despite a lack of tone at the front, the Fraxion is stable and balanced

The CCT+ concept on the rear triangle ensures a certain passive comfort at the rear of the machine. This is reinforced by the flexibility of the 28 mm Schwalbe Pro One tires. This effect can be accentuated by going tubeless and on a larger section (30 or 32 mm), which will not be penalizing for the Fraxion dynamically. The latter therefore retains great versatility in addition to its simplicity.

Responsive, the Fraxion never poses any difficulty when starting. Photo/C.Guiard

The Fraxion is stable and balanced. However, we regret a lack of tone at the front. In fact, this influences very steep descents. But to strengthen the game of the Origin, we can bet on a set of wheels more in line with a competitive spirit. And there, everything works out, or almost. For more lively outings or short or long races, a more efficient running gear (this includes the tires) changes the character of the Origin. But as it stands, the whole thing is very tolerant and punchy, which is appreciable over long distances.

The house hanger holds its place but it doesn’t provide crazy ergonomics on its lower part. Same at the top where the hand position is not so comfortable. But it is possible to place another model on the configurator. At €2,629 per frame kit (without option), it is possible to build a good machine. However, we would opt for a pair of stiffer wheels to strengthen the game of the Fraxion. The whole thing turns out to be well made and the (small) customization possibilities give the Origin good points.

The wheels fit well with the chassis but lack punch. We would prefer a more rigid set to strengthen the Fraxion’s game. Total integration and satin paint, the Fraxion plays the card of efficiency and sobriety. The aero and racing touch of the Fraxion is light but very appreciable. The lines are angular and sleek. The aero handlebars give a racing touch to the whole thing but it is not the simplest from an ergonomic point of view. Photo/ DR The Cycle

THE COMPETITORS

The first two are equipped with Shimano Ultegra Di2, the Giant with Sram Force eTap AXS.

Look 795 Blade RS 6 490 €

Canyon Aeroad CF SL 6 499 €

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 0 6 500 €

The design of the Fraxion Origin: A bike in the codes

To develop the Fraxion, it took about a year and a half. Eighteen months during which the French manufacturer, like all manufacturers, worked on the design, invested in tools and managed subcontracting in particular (in Taiwan). In short, design a new chassis as a whole. Origin’s project was to create a model more intended for competition and in tune with the times to complete its offer alongside the Axxome.

The latter, versatile, is capable of adapting to many terrains thanks to its great tolerance and comfort, but it lacks the character to compete for rankings on a cyclosportive. If the Fraxion was intended to bring together the trends of the moment, such as total integration of hoses and cables, it was also not supposed to build a demanding and exclusive machine shell. “It was a request from our customers to have a more aggressive bike,” explains Pierre Elbel, head of the design office.

The frames arrive raw from Asia and are painted in the Origine workshops in France. Photo/DR

Because the Axxome is not a professional machine. But the idea wasn’t to make a locked bike either. It had to be an extension of the body. Because the body changes when you ride. In fact, it helps when you are not a professional and it was more in line with our target.”

The bike for everyone

The brand’s engineers worked on the integration of the hoses but also on a new seat post (that of the Axxome was round). The aero lines then made it possible to bring an aggressive and competitive character to the whole, without however evoking possible gains in this sector. The northern manufacturer did not give us any figures.

After a study of the market and its customers, the French manufacturer also established a first choice regarding the number of sizes. Currently only four are available. In particular, process costs are at issue. “We are not yet big, nor quite small. We have the advantages and problems of both structures,” notes François-Xavier Plaçais, brand manager.

The aero lines brought an aggressive and competitive character to the whole. Photo/DR

Understandable when you know that a mold can cost around €150,000 for a single size. “The Fraxion does not have the most aggressive geometry on the market,” adds Pierre Elbel. We are also far from the stiffest bikes. Also, we only sell in France, and we adapt according to the bulk of our sales. We have opened our market to Belgium and the Netherlands. There, there is demand for XXL sizes for example. We have a lot of feedback on this. It’s also a question of volume.”

Made in Asia, painted and assembled in France

Today, Origine has invested in a second paint booth in its workshops in Somain (59). Nearly 100 executives (all models combined) per day leave these cabins. The firm wants to maintain this process by transporting raw frames from Asia and offering (almost) personalized assembly via its configurator.

The manufacturer’s design office is also based in Somain, in the Nord department. Photo/DR

Origine clearly displays its desire to offer a bike that is accessible on all levels. And if Fraxion is successful, it integrates the company’s ecosystem and the developments that result from it. “Our goal is also to be more and more autonomous in relation to our laboratory tests. We are evolving all the time, explains Pierre Elbel. We design new test benches to understand what we are doing, to help us with future developments. We learn “.

The cycle’s opinion: Versatile and without excess

The Fraxion remains in the brand’s philosophy. Unlike the Axxome, it is a bike more designed for competition but it remains accessible to everyone and not exclusively for a professional rider. Despite its appearance, we are therefore not in the presence of a muscular aero machine strictly speaking, but of a versatile, tolerant model with no unpleasant surprises and balanced geometry. Everything that was missing from the Axxome ultimately for a cyclist exploring all terrains, wishing to take the start of a wide spectrum of events, from mountain cycling to regional racing, without worrying if he will undergo his machine.

We are never the victim of the Fraxion. A long descent from the pass or a slightly started return from the exit proves it. This is appreciable in the era of “always more”, sometimes given by certain brands. The choice of colors and mounting options are also assets. It is not total customization but a guided choice, always more flexible than a current catalog. On the other hand, two sizes are missing to complete the offer and allow everyone to find their ideal position. We also appreciated the price, in agreement with the competitors on the market (on the configurator, we also created a bike for more than €10,000) even if the most picky will want to invest in a more distinctive set of wheels to improve its behavior depending on their practice.

Technical sheet

Cadre : Carbon HM and HR

Fork : Full carbone

Gallows : Tkn TB-099IN

Hanger : Tkn R1 carbon

Combined levers : Shimano Ultegra Di2

Freins av./yr. : Shimano Ultegra

Front/rear derailleurs : Shimano Ultegra Di2

Crankset : Shimano Ultegra 50-34

Wheels : Prymahl Orion C50 Pro

Tires : Schwalbe Pro One 28 mm

This : Selle Italia Novus Flow

Very cool : Fraxion carbone

Prix : €6,093 (without pedals)

Weight : 7.42 kg (in size M, without pedals)

Distributer : Origin