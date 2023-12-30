Testimonies of Teens Who Decided to Have Sex-Reassignment Surgery: Some Regret and Say They’ve Been Influenced

#Testimonies #Teens #Decided #SexReassignment #Surgery #Regret #Theyve #Influenced

Now 17, Chloe is one of a growing cohort of detransitioners, a group of people who seek to revert back to their pre-transgender selves, as if to undo the entire process.

A common reason for deciding to change gender is the realization that the most natural way to identify is with one’s biological sex. Sadly, many of those who realize this too late are destined to live with irreversible medical consequences for the rest of their lives, the result of a decision made in their teens, nypost.com writes.

“I can’t keep quiet. I have to do something. I have my own cautionary tale to tell,” says Chloe.

The number of children experiencing gender dysphoria has increased dramatically in the West over the past year. It would be difficult to give exact figures, but it can be said that between 2009 and 2019, there was a 1,000% increase in the number of children, both biologically male and female, undergoing sex reassignment treatment in the UK. and 4400 percent respectively. The number of people identifying as transgender in the United States has nearly doubled since 2017 (source: latest report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In the past, cases of male-to-female gender reassignment were more common: it was believed that “male-to-female” transsexuals suffer from constant gender dysphoria almost from childhood. However, recently the status quo has been reversed: now the absolute majority is made up of people who change their gender from female to male.

Lisa Littman, a former professor in the Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences at Brown University in the USA, coined the term “rapid gender dysphoria” when talking about a subgroup consisting of young transgender people, usually biological females, who suddenly experience dysphoria during or immediately after puberty. onset gender dysphoria”). L. Littman believes that this state may be due to the susceptibility of teenage girls to peer influence that comes from social networks.

Helena Kerschner, a 23-year-old transgender (biological) woman from Cincinnati, Ohio, experienced the first symptoms of gender dysphoria when she was 14. She says she was led to the decision to change her gender by the content shared by transgender people on the social network Tumblr.

“It was a time when I felt rejected by everyone at school, so I got involved in the Internet,” recalls Helena.

In reality, the girl was not successful in finding friends, no one was inclined to make friends with her, but a particularly benevolent community awaited her on the Internet.

“In my case, the dysphoria was really caused by the online community. “Before I got on Tumblr, I didn’t even think about my gender or feel bad about being a girl,” she says.

“Being a cisgender, straight, white girl type was surrounded by endless negativity and I took all that hostility very personally,” reveals Helena, explaining how the online trans community put pressure (even political) on her to change her gender.

17-year-old Chloe Cole felt the same way when she joined Instagram at age 11.

“I came across a lot of LGBT content and the activism of community representatives. I’ve found trans people to be especially supportive online. “I was greatly affected by their praise, because at that time I had practically no friends,” she says.

Experts are concerned that many young people seeking to change gender take the fateful step without receiving a proper mental health assessment. Among those who think so is Erica Anderson, a clinical psychologist who specializes in issues of biological, social gender and identity. As a transgender woman herself, Anderson helps young people navigate their transition. She has been doing this for the past 30 years. E. Anderson advocates a methodical, step-by-step process that can last several months or even years. However, she is now worried that some young people are prescribed medication without any scruples, too freely and without assessing their effects.

“The increase in the number of cases of gender reassignment may be a sign that quite a few young people have gone down the path of gender reassignment too hastily,” says E. Anderson.

The specialist fears that some doctors may not take into account countless factors related to the patient’s mental health when prescribing medication.

According to the results of last year’s L. Littman online survey of transgender persons, 40 percent experience gender dysphoria is associated with mental health problems, and 62% believes that the doctors simply did not clarify whether the decision to change gender could have been caused by a trauma experienced at a particular time.

“I got dysphoria when I was going through general depression and feeling unhappy with my appearance. That’s why I came to the conclusion that I probably wasn’t born in my own body, and changing my gender will solve all the problems,” explains Helena.

“Because my body did not meet the ideals of beauty, I began to think that there was something wrong with me. I figured I wasn’t pretty enough to be a girl, so I’d rather be a guy. “Deep down, I just wanted to be very beautiful, but I tried to suppress this desire,” says Chloe.

“I think there needs to be more focus on psychotherapy, and we’re rushing headlong into medical treatments that can’t be reversed, although you can try to convince kids that they don’t have to hate their bodies,” says Chloe.

