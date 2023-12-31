Testimony of the sixth man in the world recovered from HIV – LINFO.re

#Testimony #sixth #man #world #recovered #HIV #LINFO.re

Romuald, a 51-year-old Franco-Swiss man, is the sixth man cured of HIV. He gives his testimony during an interview for Le Parisien. He recounts the different stages he had to go through and how his miraculous destiny came to fruition.

HIV testing in 1990 and retinal detachment three years later

On the occasion of world day against HOWon December 1, The Parisian interviewed Romualdthe sixth patient recovered from HIV. The latter said he was diagnosed with HIV in 1990, the year he began his modeling career.

At that time when the HOW was a poorly understood disease, the body of Romuald responded quite well to treatment. But the bad news continued for the patient as he suffered a retinal detachment and glaucoma three years later. In 2018, a particularly aggressive leukemia and a rare form was added to the list of his health concerns. Also, he says: “At the hospital, in a 6 m² office, I was told that without treatment, I had six months to live.“.

Isolated from everything for three months in a sterile room, following chemotherapy sessions, Romuald admitted that it was a very trying period that left its mark on her.

Beat cancer and HIV

A bone marrow transplant is used to Romuald on July 26, 2018, a transplant necessary to destroy the last cancer cells. A few months later, like his cancer, the HIV disappeared from his blood. News that the patient himself has difficulty realizing, “I do not believe it. It was fabulous“. These were his words to describe what he felt.

Even if there is still no valid explanation for this miracle for scientists, doctor Asier Saez-Ciriondirector of research at the Pasteur Institute, believes that the first rejection of the transplant by the patient’s body is one of the determining factors in the elimination of the viral reservoir.

> Also read: A fourth patient, a sixty-year-old, cured of HIV