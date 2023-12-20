[Teszt] Pinball M – pinball for adults

#Teszt #Pinball #pinball #adults

I always get a little scared when I have to write about new Zen tables or a Pinball publication. Did I delve deep enough into the mechanics? Did I see everything important on the tables? If one of the developers looks at the article, I wonder how big a noob I’ll look like? Pinball M as a whole is also a deep, layered structure, of which I’ve probably only seen details. But, as usual, I couldn’t get enough of the pop cult layer either, so there’s something for all kinds of audiences here, please!

The “M” here could stand for Piggy, Filthy, or the need to have Matura, but we all know (moving on from the last forced example) that this is about M-Rated movies and content in a pinball environment. Did you mean kittens? Oh, but he’s cute! Pinball M really does offer filth and gore, but for horror fans. The separate packaging and application framework may also help in finding the target audience associated with it.

Zen offers several tables, individually downloadable, with a free starting point. This Wrath of the Elder Gods: Director’s Cut, which is a refinement of a Zen Originals table released last year. The layout narrows the space quite a bit, the upper part is full of all kinds of Lovecraftian mischief, we can mess around in the lower half of the space. In return, the atmosphere and missions are exciting. The table is playing itself, no wonder it’s the honey string. Then come accessories that evoke movies and games with the help of the license.

I’ll start with two of my favorites. THE Duke Nukem’s Big Shot Pinball is in The Thing Pinball tables were the cream of the pack for me. Duke’s desktop isn’t game specific, but it’s basically strung around the DN3D. Among the mini-games there is an FPS-style target shooter, the riots come (we shoot them in heaps), other times we have to save Duke from the electric chair… Of course, all this is supplemented with original sounds and textures (!). This is my valve table, after the chilling atmosphere of the other tracks.

But speaking of freezing… A Thing in my opinion, it is one of the most beautiful and well-developed Zen tables, which brings the atmosphere, music, and noises of the original film in a meat-cutting way… The display spinning videos cut from the film, the division of missions and the moments reminiscent of the cinema advanced The Thing to one of my favorites. The only thing worth saying about it is that in terms of points, we can talk about a stricter course, as if the big numbers come more slowly here, and the protruding flare torches can also blend better into the terrain. Of course, mechanics and not spectacular fireworks.

A Chucky’s Killer Pinball it takes us back to the classic Children’s Games series, where we have to stack the million points according to Chucky’s tricks. The wedge of the track is the central Chucky head, which starts the big fun by pushing it into place piece by piece. The glass ball joke is also a fun multiball, but sometimes the screen is covered with so much blood that it is at the expense of playability (I think directly). Chucky playing hide and seek on the field can also be a serious sight.

I have the least affinity for Dead By Daylight among the franchises lined up. The pursuer-hunted asymmetry, on the other hand, also makes sense in the gameplay. This is how we start the course, playing from two different perspectives. DBD was a good starting table for me, with well-rolling loops, passable elements and completeable missions. That’s how I tuned into the gameplay. Somehow, the challenge here slips easily, even if in terms of dirty-rusty atmosphere and direct violence, everything here is pushed into our image.

The framework is very similar to the core framework of Pinball FX, which runs as a service. The tracks have timed challenges that give them a service feel. There is an arcade mode with power ups. In addition to the challenges, you can go through the challenges of the tables along separate missions (campaign mode). The onboarding section leading up to the game was especially fun, and the detailed table descriptions and mission presentations are still welcome elements of all Zen content. Leveling up is also part of the experience, from which tokens jingle – you can use them to decorate the tables and their surroundings. Have you ever seen a spark-throwing lastite? You will now! This layer of the game is not very intrusive, but it adds so much to the matter that while we drive the master levels, points and leaderboard positions, we can expand and beautify the environment of the courses, the last and even the pinball machines.

Of course, there are more confusing parts of the game, but these are not fundamental problems. The self-repetition of sounds is also inevitable here. It is important to have an unobstructed 60 FPS with V-Sync and minimal lag for good performance (not an impossible feat on Steam Deck either), and I encountered improbable stuttering and similar “unphysical” moments during the game. But I overcame a significant part of them without any particular convulsions.

Pinball M is once again a splendid example of sources licensed with great flair and the inventions of Zen’s track design. In terms of experience, it is not uniform, nor can it be, in the cavalcade of links and related mechanics that are so diversely put together. But as a whole, or looking at the tables individually, this is another strong bastion in the pinball empire of Zen Studios. As a style lover, it would be a shame to miss out!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 Publisher: Zen Studios| Developer: Zen Studios| Publication: November 30, 2023 | Price: approx. 20 EUR for the whole package