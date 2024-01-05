Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy

#Tetris #completed #time #13yearold #boy

A 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma has become the first player to complete Tetris since the game’s release. To complete the game, you must reach the so-called ‘Kill Screen’. Human players have now succeeded in this for the first time.

In theory, Tetris allows the game to be played endlessly. That requires a strong focus, because the blocks naturally fall faster and faster. Most players will eventually be unable to follow at all, leading to a Game Over. However, if the player manages to keep up with the blocks falling faster and faster, the gameplay goes so fast that the game code can no longer keep up. As a result, the game crashes and the player gets a ‘kill screen’, which means that Tetris is completely completed.

Previously, only AI applications managed to achieve the Kill Screen, although Willis Gibson, known online as ‘Blue Scuti’, also managed to do this last weekend. You can watch the moment below. Check the video from 37:30.

Vince Clemente, the chairman of the Classic Tetris World Championship, said in an interview with The New York Times that it had never been done by a single person. In fact, until a few years ago it was considered impossible to reach the Kill Screen.

Obviously, Willis did not achieve this result lightly. The young man practiced about 20 hours a week with a special technique called ‘Rolling’, which requires as little hand movement as possible on the controller.

So it took a lot of dedication, skill… and also a bit of luck to reach the Kill Screen. Because of course the blocks must also fall correctly. We think it is a great achievement. Congratulations to Blue Scuti!