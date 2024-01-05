Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy

#Tetris #completed #time #13yearold #boy

A 13-year-old boy from Oklahoma has become the first player to complete Tetris since the game’s release. To complete the game, you must reach the so-called ‘Kill Screen’. Human players have now succeeded in this for the first time.

In theory, Tetris allows the game to be played endlessly. That requires a strong focus, because the blocks naturally fall faster and faster. Most players will eventually be unable to follow at all, leading to a Game Over. However, if the player manages to keep up with the blocks falling faster and faster, the gameplay goes so fast that the game code can no longer keep up. As a result, the game crashes and the player gets a ‘kill screen’, which means that Tetris is completely completed.

Previously, only AI applications managed to achieve the Kill Screen, although Willis Gibson, known online as ‘Blue Scuti’, also managed to do this last weekend. You can watch the moment below. Check the video from 37:30.

Vince Clemente, the chairman of the Classic Tetris World Championship, said in an interview with The New York Times that it had never been done by a single person. In fact, until a few years ago it was considered impossible to reach the Kill Screen.

Obviously, Willis did not achieve this result lightly. The young man practiced about 20 hours a week with a special technique called ‘Rolling’, which requires as little hand movement as possible on the controller.

So it took a lot of dedication, skill… and also a bit of luck to reach the Kill Screen. Because of course the blocks must also fall correctly. We think it is a great achievement. Congratulations to Blue Scuti!

Also Read:  This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom’s provinces this Friday, December 5
Weather report. Snowfall in the Atlas and the Rif, scattered rain in some of the Kingdom’s provinces this Friday, December 5
Posted on
Index – Abroad – Suicide-prevention steel netting was pulled under the Golden Gate Bridge
Index – Abroad – Suicide-prevention steel netting was pulled under the Golden Gate Bridge
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares for nearly $500 million
Mark Zuckerberg sold Meta shares for nearly $500 million
Posted on
Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy
Tetris completed for the first time by a 13-year-old boy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News