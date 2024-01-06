Tetris inventor made nothing from his game for years, “but I was happy that people had fun with it” | Games

#Tetris #inventor #game #years #happy #people #fun #Games

There are now three of them, the players who have completed Tetris – or at least crashed it. The worldwide attention to it reminds us how incredibly iconic the computer game is. Created forty years ago by a programmer from the Soviet Union, it is still the most popular game across all platforms today. But who got rich from that? Brace yourself for the story of a bitter battle, including misunderstandings, lawsuits and a role for Soviet President Gorbachev.

Brecht Herman 05-01-24, 18:30 Last update: 05-01-24, 19:09

