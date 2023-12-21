Texel restaurant owner (39) can no longer eat due to a rare stomach disease

#Texel #restaurant #owner #longer #eat #due #rare #stomach #disease

Since last year her life has been turned upside down. Texel Felicia Siebert (39) changed in a short time from a hard-working, healthy entrepreneur to a woman who has little energy anymore. After various examinations, it turns out that she has the rare disease gastroparesis: a paralyzed stomach muscle that means she can no longer keep solid food down. But she is not deterred, combative as she is.

Felicia Siebert has the rare disease gastroparesis – Photo: NH News/Edo Kooiman

At first glance, nothing seems wrong. Felicia is an enterprising, high-spirited woman who radiates a lot of cheerfulness. Always worked hard together with her partner Boy Schuiling in the Pakhuus restaurant on the harbor of Oudeschild on Texel. Until she fainted once earlier this year. “I thought I was working too much.” But she also had a lot of pain in the stomach and intestinal area.

She went to the hospital for examination where an endoscopy was performed. She had to be sober for that. But to the doctors’ surprise, her stomach was still full of food. On this basis, the doctors performed a gastric emptying test. Then came the diagnosis: very delayed gastric emptying for solid food. A gastroparesis, or a paralyzed stomach muscle.

Felicia Siebert: “It is a rare disease” – Photo: NH News/Edo Kooiman

“I’m no longer allowed to eat at all. That’s difficult when you have your own restaurant” Felicia Siebert

“It occurs in approximately 615 people in the Netherlands and Belgium,” says Felicia. “The most common cause is diabetes or Parkinson’s, but I don’t have either. In a third of patients the cause is unknown. So that includes me.”

The nationally known Emma Kok (15) has the same disease. The winner of the Voice Kids sang like a dream next to André Rieu on the Vrijthof. That was such a success that she can join the orchestra on a world tour in 2024.

Felicia is now completely dependent on a special type of food. She receives her nutrition through an IV from her arm to a large blood vessel near her heart. The food goes directly into her bloodstream. She actually has to have an IV drip every day. But she doesn’t want that. “I try to take it on and off every other day and also consume soft and liquid food. For example, by eating soft cheeses and avocado. But that is not completely painless.”

Stress is a determining negative factor within the disease. “That has an impact on my intestines and stomach.” That means resting as much as possible. And that is a difficult task for the always busy Felicia. “The most difficult decision is to no longer work in the restaurant. That caused too much tension and emotions. I am not allowed to eat at all now. That is difficult when you have your own restaurant, very ironic actually.”

“I’m not going to sit in a corner like a sick bird” Felicia Siebert

She now lives on her own again in her family’s fruit orchard. There too, a difficult period began for her, because her father Jaap Dros died at the end of August after a few months of illness. “It was nice and valuable to live at home again, but also quite intense and sad.”

There is no way back for her. “It is a chronic disease, it does not go away. The disease is so rare. Little research has been done. And it occurs in everyone, in the elderly but also in people who are still in the middle of life.”

22 kilo

Where others have one hundred percent energy, she still has between five and ten percent energy. “I have lost no less than 22 kilos. On a mental level it has a huge impact. You also become a bit lonelier. But luckily I am very strong and I don’t hide from it. I now do small jobs in my father’s orchard It’s so nice to be able to be busy. I find a certain peace there. I don’t have green fingers, but I feel that my father is close to me there. I live from day to day and don’t go into it like a sick bird. sit in a corner. I still want to continue to challenge myself. I now hope for more research.”

She may be examined by specialists in Maastricht in early January. “There may be talk of an operation that could greatly improve my quality of life.” In short, she will then undergo stomach surgery to make it easier for food to pass through her intestines. “But the question remains whether my intestines function one hundred percent.”

She wants to see where her future lies. And whether that is at all feasible within her restaurant Het Pakhuus. “I now want to find out who I am and what exactly I want. And also see where my passion lies that I can still get energy from.”

Felicia Siebert in her father’s orchard: “I’m not going to sit in a corner like a sick bird. I still want to continue to challenge myself. I now hope for more research” – Photo: NH News/Edo Kooiman

She is now taking concrete action. She does not allow herself to be crushed easily and together with her colleagues from the Pakhuus initiated an action to raise money for the Stomach Liver Intestine Foundation. To do this, she dives into the ice-cold water. “It was an impulsive idea, but it is now getting out of hand. We have already raised three thousand euros.” She remains combative. “I hope, of course, to credit ten thousand euros to the foundation’s account soon.”

To this end, she participates with the team in the New Year’s dive at De Koog. “I’m going to get through it myself.” Texel ice king Dries de Winter has promised to help her in the preparation. “He’s going to give me ice bath training,” she laughs. “I think it’s great that so many people think along and participate. I also receive a lot of donations from unexpected sources.”

