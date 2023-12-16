TFR and substitute tax: the AdE clarifies the actual amount to be paid

#TFR #substitute #tax #AdE #clarifies #actual #amount #paid

New clarifications emerge regarding severance pay and the substitute tax. The Revenue Agency took care of clarifying everything. What you need to know.

The recent Resolution no. 68 of 7 December of the Revenue Agency provides essential clarifications regarding the substitute tax to be paid on the revaluation of the TFR fund by tax withholding agents. Thanks to the resolution it is possible to respond to a question presented by a National Council representing its members by raising questions doubts about calculation changes.

In detail, citizens asked for clarity on the advance payment of the tax and on the revaluations of the severance pay fund contained in article 11, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 18 February 2000. 47. Tax withholding agents are required to pay the tax on revaluations of the TFR fund by February 16th of the following year and by December 16th of the current year, with the obligation to pay an advance commensurate with 90% of the revaluations accrued in the previous year.

TFR and substitute tax, the Revenue Agency clarifies everything: resolution no. arrives. 68

The resolution addresses the issue of calculating the advance payment, providing crucial guidance for the next obligation due on December 18th. The question highlights that the change in the ISTAT consumer price index for families of workers and employees in 2022 had a significant impact on the revaluation of the TFR set aside as of 31 December 2022. However, in 2023, a significantly lower revaluation coefficient is expected.

For this reason, the National Council asks whether the withholding agent can calculate the advance payment by 16 December 2023 by estimating the revaluation of the severance pay that will accrue at the end of the year. The Revenue agrees with the applicant, stating that the withholding agent can carry out the calculation of the advance payment based on the presumed revaluation that will be set aside for the TFR fund in 2023. This approach allows you to avoid credit surpluses during the settlement phase.

At the same time they underline that if the advance payment is insufficient compared to the tax due on the revaluation of the TFR fund, the insufficient payment will be subject to sanctions, except for the possibility of regularizing the situation through active repentance.

Thanks to Resolution no. 68 therefore citizens have a valuable clarification at their disposal for tax withholding agents. Now all of them will be able to adopt an approach based on presumed revaluation to avoid overpayments during the settlement phase. If you have any doubts on the matter, always ask your trusted Caf or your accountant to make sure you are doing the right thing and not having problems in the future.