Thai government – Government House news – reveals progress “COVID Vaccine Development” in Thailand

Monday 1 January 2024

Reveal progress “COVID vaccine development” in Thailand . The National Vaccine Committee (NRCT) reveals the progress of research, development, and production of vaccines to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Thailand as follows. • Inactivated vaccines. recombinant viral vectorvaccine Researched by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization Received conditional registration approval (Conditional Approval) on 28 Sep. 2023 > Uses the trade name HXP-GPOVAC, has a target audience for people aged 18 years and over. • The mRNA vaccine has been researched by Chulalongkorn University Vaccine Research Center Faculty of Medicine Chulalongkorn University > Currently awaiting approval from the FDA to conduct a phase 2 human research study. • Protein subunit (Plant-based) vaccine has been researched by Baiya Phytopharm Company Limited, which has received permission to produce it. Sample medicine to request registration of a drug formula according to form Por.Yor.8 on October 4, 2023 > Currently in the process of preparing to test the vaccine on humans • DNA vaccines have been researched by the company. Bionet-Asia Co., Ltd., although it has not been able to complete the phase 1 study in humans > can still use the potential of its vaccine production facility to support the production of Nucleic acid3 vaccines. Read more, click #ThaiKhuFah # Thai government communications ——————-

