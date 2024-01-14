Thanakorn warns the people to raise their guard to deal with the JN.1 strain of COVID after finding 4,000-6,500 sick people per day.

#Thanakorn #warns #people #raise #guard #deal #JN.1 #strain #COVID #finding #sick #people #day

Thanakorn warns people not to be complacent, not to be careless, raising their guard to deal with the new round of COVID-19, JN.1 strain, after doctors revealed it would spread after New Year. Sick people surged to more than 4,000-6,500 people per day, severe to the point of intubation. The highest number in 5 months was found. The peak is expected to be in January-February.

January 14, 2024, Mr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, Member of the House of Representatives on a party list basis. Deputy leader of the Ruam Thai Sang Chart Party (RTC) and former Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office said that at this time the Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health has issued a warning to citizens to be careful of the spread of the new COVID strain, JN.1 strain, which has been found to be the main strain circulating in Thailand at this time. Because it is a breed that is easy to connect with. Spreads faster than the original species. After the new year, there were statistics of patients with this strain of Covid spreading many times more. Approximately more than 4,000-6,500 people per day. There is also a rate of seriously ill patients who must be continuously put on a ventilator. Doctors predict that there will be a high outbreak in January or the first 5 weeks of this year. onwards until February and will calm down in March 2024

Therefore, we ask the people to come back and raise their guard again. To prevent the spread of the JN.1 strain of COVID, although the initial symptoms are not severe, including the common cold, cough, sore throat, there are patients with severe symptoms that require intubation, but it is found that there are a number of patients who go to see doctor and did not go for treatment The number of people taking care of themselves at home has continued to increase significantly.

The Department of Disease Control must also closely monitor the spread of the virus in early 2024, including COVID which has an increased chance of mutating, including influenza which has severe symptoms that can lead to death as well. and dengue fever which is more severe

“So you should come back and wash your hands often. With alcohol or soap To protect yourself and your family, especially vulnerable groups in children. Bedridden patients and the elderly at risk of severe symptoms With concern for the Thai people Must not be careless about the COVID situation. Don’t be complacent; herd immunity has been reached. But the virus continues to evolve and mutate. Ask fellow citizens to raise their cards. Protect yourself high for the good health of yourself and your family,” Mr. Thanakorn stated.