#Belgrade #Russia #threw #kerosene #fire

Serbian activists protesting alleged election fraud have announced a blockade of the Serbian capital, Belgrade, on Friday.

Serbian opposition groups dispute the December 17 the results of the parliamentary and local elections. The party of President Aleksandar Vučić claims to have won an impressive victory through them.

The main opposition camp, Serbia Against Violence, suspects that ethnic Serbs from neighboring Bosnia were allowed to vote illegally in the capital. International observers also reported violations, and several Western countries expressed concern about the election process.

On Wednesday, hundreds of protesters, led by the student movement Borba (Struggle), gathered outside the Faculty of Philosophy at the University of Belgrade and demanded an inspection of the voter rolls. “We are announcing a 24-hour blockade on Friday,” said activist Ivan Bijelić during the rally. He said the Belgrade blockade would begin at noon, but the barriers would be lifted on Saturday to allow the crowd to join another protest led by a group of intellectuals, artists and celebrities.

Protests in Serbia

© AFP / Scanpix

Protesters in Belgrade spontaneously set up roadblocks and demanded the annulment of the results and new elections. The protests came to a head on Sunday night, when protesters tried to storm Belgrade’s town hall and were pushed back by police with tear gas. Demonstrators smashed the windows of the capital’s administrative building with flagpoles, stones and eggs and tried to break in.

On Wednesday, Belgrade’s High Court announced that it had extended the detention of four people arrested during the protests for “violent behavior at a public meeting” for up to 30 days. Six others were placed under house arrest on the same charges, and one person was released. The seven arrested protesters who pleaded guilty were sentenced to up to six months of suspended imprisonment and fined up to 20,000. Serbian dinars (171 euros).

Serbian police said on Monday they had arrested at least 38 people who took part in anti-government demonstrations to protest irregularities in recent elections observed by observers.

The ruling populist Serbian Progress Party (SNS) was declared the winner of both the parliamentary and municipal elections. According to the official results, the SNS won about 46 percent in the parliamentary elections. votes, and the main opposition coalition “Serbia Against Violence” (SPN) – 23.5 percent.

Protests in Serbia

© AP / Scanpix

After December 17 “Serbia Against Violence” called on people to protest against fraudulent voting.

Tensions rose on the streets of Belgrade on Sunday evening, with riot police using tear gas and rubber batons to stop protesters storming the city council building. According to Ivica Ivković, a senior officer of the Belgrade police, the basis of the charges brought against the detainees is violent behavior in an attempt to change the order established by the constitution. I. Ivkovičius added that eight officers were injured while suppressing the riots, writes “Deutsche Welle”.

The opposition, for its part, claims that the measures used by the police were excessive: some protestors suffered serious blows.

According to I. Ivković, the police is ready to take decisive measures against any violent actions.

On Monday, several hundred university students and other citizens blocked traffic on Belgrade’s main street, home to the government headquarters.

The country’s ruling party, the Serbian Progressive Party, which has been declared the official winner, rejects allegations of vote-rigging and insists the vote was conducted according to rules, although international observers, including representatives of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), say there have been some irregularities, such as the counting of votes. purchase and filling of ballot boxes, was.

Thank you from Belgrade for Russia, which threw kerosene into the fire



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić expressed his indignation at the unrest that broke out in the streets of Belgrade on Sunday. He called the protests that day an attempt to overthrow the government with the help of foreign enthusiasts.

Protests in Serbia

© AFP / Scanpix

A. Vučić stated that he has irrefutable evidence that the West is stoking the fire, and on Monday he met with Russian Ambassador Aleksandar Bocan-Kharchenko.

Russia also added fuel to the fire by declaring that Western countries are contributing to the increase in tension.

“The attempts of the collective West to destabilize the situation [Serbijoje] are obvious,” the press representative of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova told the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Russia positively assessed December 17. the results of the elections and expressed hope for the further strengthening of friendly relations between Moscow and Belgrade.

“Third countries, including foreign states, are trying to provoke unrest in Belgrade,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić even thanked Russia for warning about organized unrest.

Protests in Serbia

© AFP / Scanpix

The Serbian opposition claims that Moscow is trying to impose its characteristic authoritarian and repressive model everywhere.

“This is an attempt to delegitimize peaceful protests,” said Nebojša Vladisavljevičius, a professor at the Faculty of Political Sciences at the University of Belgrade, in an interview with the BBC.

Protests in Serbia

© AFP / Scanpix