Thanks to ‘beautiful lady’ and Bouke Scholten, Elvis is still very much alive

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in the 1960s in the film Viva Las Vegas. Photo: AFP

Superstar Elvis Presley was only 42 years old, died in 1977, but still appeals to the imagination. This is evident from the TV programme My Tribute to Elvis by Bouke Scholten and Rob ‘Snollebollekes’ Kemps on SBS6. They want to continue spreading the ideas of the singer and actor.

According to some people on our planet, Elvis Presley never died, but in minds and among fans he is still very much alive. Bouke Scholten (42) has been doing this for years with performances; and does so with Rob Kemps in three episodes My Tribute to Elvis again thinly. Metro already watched the first broadcast for the TV section View of the Tube.

Rob Kemps (l) and Bouke Scholten in the ‘USA’. Photo: Talpa

My Tribute to Elvis according to a proven recipe

Stirring up the history of superstars – that word is not meant negatively – is now a tried and tested recipe on Dutch TV. Rob Kemps dived in with Matthijs van Nieuwkerk Songs!! a few times in French-language music. Volendam residents Nick Schilder, Simon Keizer and Kees Tol tried to uncover as much as possible about Simon & Garfunkel, Abba and The Beatles.

Whether it is coincidental or not, Bouke Scholten is in the year of My Tribute to Elvis just like his hero 42 years old. However, the fact that the program is there now may have more to do with the fact that he was there last year The Tribute – Battle of the Bands won with flying colors on SBS6. That win was anything but unexpected. Scholten has already won three previous TV programs as Elvis: Where’s Elvis? (2009), The Winner Takes It All (2014) in All Together Now (2019). Despite his full trophy cabinet, he seems confident of victory The Tribute – Battle of the Bands somehow only really broken through.

Bouke Scholten damn good

Presenter of that program Gerard Ekdom (Metro spoke to him about that), is now the voice-over of My Tribute to Elvis. This ‘tribute’ will be given both with a concert at Het Paard in The Hague and with a road trip through Elvis’ America.

SBS announced ‘a unique concert’ in a press release. The performance is anything but unique, because Bouke Scholten does no different. He’s damn good though, saw Metro last summer, for example, on the main stage of the Zwarte Cross. According to the voice-over, the journey, which starts in Las Vegas, is also ‘unique’. Rob Kemps feels lucky to be on this road trip. Transport is by shiny Chevrolet, in which the gentlemen feel like the Flodder family. We see Snollebollekes dressed as The King of Rock ‘n Roll sitting in the backseat. You don’t expect it… Once in Elvis’s birthplace, Kemps whispers. Look, you can call that unique.

Bouke Scholten (l) and Rob Kemps with an Elvis look-alike behind the wheel. Photo: Talpa

Meeting with last fiancée

My Tribute to Elvis takes the viewer beyond the concert in Het Paard and the house where he was born to the places where the world star really was. For example, the church in which he sang, the store where he bought his first guitar and the hotel in Las Vegas where Elvis lived and gave his last performances. There are beautiful encounters, such as with Ginger Alden, the last fiancée of The King.

Scholten and Kemps give a history lesson, ‘Elvis was a musical genius’, and we also get to know the Dutch singer better who was born in a caravan camp in Emmen.

Bouke Scholten at the Zwarte Cross:

Thanks to ‘the beautiful lady’

Scholten discovered that his voice resembled Elvis’s when he was 18 or 19. ‘A beautiful lady’ noticed this at a café performance. A week later he made good on his promise to sing an Elvis song. The ‘beautiful lady’, with whom nothing came of it, thought the Drent was miming. Rob Kemps tells his traveling companion “that he feels like the nightingale of the south.” “Or the shit thrush,” Scholten answers dryly. That’s a bit of the humor between the two men.

🎸

Twice at Graceland

Bouke Scholten has already performed twice in his life at Elvis’ Graceland estate in Memphis. This happened in 2012 during the Elvis Memorial Tour. Five years later during the 40th anniversary of the death of the man found dead on his bathroom floor on August 16, 1977.

My Tribute to Elvis has become a must for the real fan and fun for people who want to know more about the star of yesteryear and the imitator of today. Facts like ‘Whitney Houston’s mother was a backing singer for Elvis’? They are of no use to you at all, but they are at least very nice to get along with. Another background singer is still alive and speaks to the TV men. When Bouke asks Scholten if her frontman handsome was, the look of this elderly lady says it all.

Number of cans from 5: 3.5

Illustration: Metro

My Tribute to Elvis can be seen on SBS 6 on three Saturdays from today at 9:35 PM. That is immediately after the new season The Tribute – Battle of the Bands. You can watch it again via Kijk.nl.

