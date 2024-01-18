Thanks to Maroš Žilinka, Prime Minister Fico can show that he is not only interested in his people (commentary by Martin Behul)

#Maroš #Žilinka #Prime #Minister #Fico #show #interested #people #commentary #Martin #Behul

Robert Fico is full of righteous indignation at the violation of human rights. The year before last, he described Slovakia as the biggest ulcer in the rule of law that has ever appeared in the history of the European Union, he constantly mentions what monstrosities happened under previous governments, the police tortured and tormented the accused and people died in custody.

“I do not intend to give any wisdom and lessons from the position of a small country full of violations of basic human rights and defects of democracy,” the prime minister said late last year after a meeting with the deputy of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Unknown victims

And Robert Fico is right. Slovakia is really full of massive and terrifying violations of fundamental rights, for which the state bears full responsibility. But his victims are not “poor Fero Imrecze”, alleged “political prisoner” Dušan Kováčik, or other names that the public knows by heart.

Among them is Simona, who experienced sexual violence in two re-education centers. Among them is Riško, who was found lying on the ground covered with mats after being hit on the head by the night tutor at the Vráble re-education center.

Among them is Timea, who after arriving at the Zlaté Moravce re-education center was locked in solitary confinement for more than 24 hours without lighting, although there was no reason for this. Among them is Kristina, whose illness was downplayed by the nurse at the Levoča re-education center for two weeks, because she apparently did not want to “deal with every lump by visiting a doctor”.

All nearly 400 children who live in thirteen Slovak re-education centers are unknown victims of human rights violations. The General Prosecutor’s Office found violations of rights and other serious illegalities in each of them. And she documented them in detail in the report.

Worse than prison

Robert Fico is extremely fond of speaking indignantly about the inhumane conditions in which the accused suffer in custody. The report of the General Prosecutor’s Office, however, states that children in re-education centers often live for several years in stricter conditions than accused persons in custody and have fewer rights than convicted persons.

The rooms in some facilities do not even reach the minimum size, and the employee of the center counters this by reproaching that “when everyone lives on a hill in the settlement, it doesn’t matter, but this one is bothered by the fact that they are not six meters tall”.

In other re-education centers, there is no hot water, or there are no doors on the toilets, thus depriving the children of their right to privacy. Some do not even have their own beds and sleep on mattresses on the floor. One does not need to have an above-average level of empathy to understand why the children and the General Prosecutor’s Office see it as humiliating treatment.

Somewhere, children are forced to get haircuts, toilet paper is rationed, they can only shower once every two days, and they are only entitled to a new toothbrush after two years. They go to bed hungry, so they use their pocket money to buy a kilo of granulated sugar instead of sweets, because it will last them a long time.

The company wrote them off

Robert Fico is extremely fond of talking about the fact that criminal law should not be based on draconian punishments, but on the principles of restorative justice. Even re-education centers should no longer punish children according to their name, but mainly help them integrate into society.

However, several seem to have resigned to this mission and do not even have a psychologist. The director of one of them repelled it by saying that the psychologist used to be there, but she had nothing to do, so she helped with cleaning.

Children in re-education centers were completely written off by society. They do not fail individuals or specific facilities, but the entire state. Re-education centers automatically send messages to the relevant authorities that the children must continue re-education, the workers of the social protection authorities are often not in contact with them at all, and the courts do not interrogate them.

When the founders learn about the problems in the re-education centers, they look surprised because they had no idea about anything. How could the authorities who are supposed to control these devices know about violations of the law, right? These children do not have a chance to join society, because even those who are ordered to do so by law do not want to give it to them.

Thanks to Maroš Žilinka

We don’t want to raise them, we just want to put them away and have peace from them. Forget that they exist. Many may say that they deserve it. Politicians do not organize daily press releases about these children, as they do about their prosecuted friends, so no one cares what happens to them.

That is why the initiative of the General Prosecutor’s Office and Maroš Žilinka is extremely worthy. But warning is not enough. Action must be taken. When Robert Fico was upset that what the Office of the Special Prosecutor was doing, not even communist prosecutors allowed themselves to do, now he has to react in the same way. Because what happens in re-education facilities are often practices like from communist reform schools. However, Fico does not like to hear such criticism.

When ombudsman Jana Dubovcová criticized the illegal intervention of the police in the Roma settlement in Moldava, Robert Kaliňák wanted to move her office to Jelšava, and Fico did not allow her to speak in the government. When Dubovcová warned in 2016 that the personal freedom of suspects was being illegally restricted at police stations, the parliament did not take note of her extraordinary report.

However, Fico respects Žilinka’s opinions like few others. Now the proximity of the prime minister and the attorney general could come in handy. The General Prosecutor’s Office proposes a comprehensive system reform of re-education centers and demands their transformation.

Robert Fico has the opportunity to prove that his concern for justice and humanity does not end with his people. When he had to expressly cancel the special prosecutor’s office for alleged human rights violations, children must be an incomparably greater priority. Right, Mr. Prime Minister?