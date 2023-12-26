‘Thanks to Simon I have become more confident’

Number of bed partners: “Seventeen.”

Our first time: “We did it at his house, about two years ago. Simon was very caring and careful. He did everything he could to spoil me.”

We make love: “Once or twice a week.”

Zmy most beautiful part of the body: “I think his face is beautiful. His gaze in particular is extremely expressive. He has a nice twinkle in his eye. Also the way he looks at me when he’s horny makes me melt.”

My favorite position: “I like taking him anally doggy style with a strap-on dildo.”

But this is how we make love most often: “The Amazon position, where I have control, or doggy style, because that makes him come easily.”

By hotspot: “His bedroom, that’s where most of our toys are.”

This is what I learned from him: “Thanks to Simon I have become more confident, both in the dominant and submissive roles. He also taught me the basics of bondage.”

I go completely wild when he: “Acts cute and submissive, even in everyday situations. When I’m in a submissive mood, he can easily turn me on by roughly squeezing my breasts or grabbing me by the throat.”

No thanks: “Anal sex as a recipient is really not my thing. I find it painful and it doesn’t turn me on at all. I have already tried it with several partners and used sex toys as an aid, but it remains unpleasant.”

Minus: “Simon has a lower libido than me. Luckily he’s okay with me having another boyfriend.”

I give my sex life a 10

Number of bed partners: “Eleven.”

Our first time: “I invited her to my house to play games. She was already in a polyamorous relationship at the time. I remember being very nervous. I wanted to appear assertive.”

We make love: “Five times a month.”

Her most beautiful body part: “Her face and smile are very beautiful. She has a round face, which I find very attractive, but I only see it on few women.”

My favorite position: “When she penetrates me with a strap-on, I enjoy sex twice as much.”

But this is how we make love most often: “Doggystyle is the position where I experience the most pleasure. That’s why our lovemaking usually ends there.”

By hotspot: “The bed remains the most useful. Although I also found our lovemaking in an open field last summer very exciting.”

This is what I learned from her: “I think anal sex is really fantastic, while Amber doesn’t like it at all. I had never thought before that sexual preferences are so personal.”

I go completely wild when she: “Teases me when I’m really excited. Then I fall into a state of horniness, which she also finds extremely exciting.”

No thanks: “Putting myself or others in danger. I love discovering new things, but safety is a priority.”

Minus: “Amber occasionally has difficulty adopting a strict alter ego during a role play. Sometimes I just can’t take her seriously and I have to give her some suggestions.”

I give my sex life a 9

This ‘Bedgeheimen’ was previously published in Flair. Would you like to participate in this section? Do you also want to tell your story? Send an email to [email protected].

