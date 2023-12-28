#countryThe #Hong #Kong #government #Guangdong #reached #agreement #spend #billion #yuan #purchase #Dongjiang #water #years

Ning Hanhao, Director of the Development Bureau, and Wang Lixin, Director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources, signed a new agreement on Dongjiang water supply from 2024 to 2026 in Guangzhou today (27th). The picture shows Ning Hanhao (second from right) later visited the Pearl River Delta Water Resources Allocation Project at the Guangzhou Nansha High-tech Sand Pumping Station and listened to introductions by representatives of relevant projects. Next to him are Wang Lixin (first from right) and Director of Water Supplies Department Qiu Guoding (third from right). (Photo from Government Information Services Department)

The Hong Kong government today (27th) reached a new agreement with the Guangdong Provincial Government to purchase Dongjiang water. The water price will increase by 2.39% year by year in the next three years, gradually rising from 5.016 billion yuan this year to 5.385 billion yuan in 2026; from 2024 to 26 , Hong Kong people need to spend NT$15.77 billion to purchase Dongjiang water; water prices have increased by 27.5% in the past 12 years since 2015.

Ning Hanhao, Director of the Development Bureau, and Wang Lixin, Director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources, signed a new agreement on Dongjiang water supply from 2024 to 2026 in Guangzhou today. The basic water price adjustment increase in the new agreement is 2.39% per year. The Development Bureau stated that this is based on the mechanism that takes into account changes in the price index between Guangdong and Hong Kong and the exchange rate of the RMB against the Hong Kong dollar. Secretary for Development Ning Hon-ho said that he was very grateful for the country’s support for Hong Kong.

Charges for Hong Kong are higher than other cities in Guangdong

The basic water price of Dongjiang water this year is NT$5.016 billion. Based on an annual price increase of 2.39%, Hong Kong people will spend NT$5.136 billion to buy water next year (2024), and it will increase to NT$5.385 billion in 2016. The Development Bureau stated that the new agreement will continue to use the “turnkey deduction” mechanism, and Hong Kong can import Dongjiang water as needed. If the local rainwater collection volume is high and the amount of Dongjiang water required is lower than the preset upper limit of annual water supply, the water price will be based on The actual water supply is deducted from the basic water price.

Ning Hanhao (left), Director of the Development Bureau, and Wang Lixin (right), Director of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Water Resources, signed a new agreement on Dongjiang water supply from 2024 to 2026 in Guangzhou today (27th).

The price of Dongjiang water supplied to other cities in Guangdong Province is relatively low. Taking 2017 as an example, it was only about one Hong Kong dollar per cubic meter, while the price of water supplied to Hong Kong that year was HK$5.8 per cubic meter. According to the Guangdong Provincial authorities, water supply for cities in Guangdong Province is a public service provided by the Department of Water Resources. The water prices paid by cities in Guangdong Province do not fully reflect the true value of water resources. In addition to paying water fees, these cities also need to spend huge sums of money to protect water resources and provide expensive land resources for the construction of the Dongshen-Shenzhen water supply system. However, the cost of water supply to Hong Kong does not fully reflect the value of these lands.

