Tharoor’s presence in Thiruvananthapuram is only nominal, BJP has a chance of victory; O Rajagopal – O Rajagopal

#Tharoors #presence #Thiruvananthapuram #nominal #BJP #chance #victory #Rajagopal #Rajagopal

Thiruvananthapuram – BJP leader and former MLA O. Rajagopal changed his position within hours after giving a speech saying that MP Shashi Tharoor has influenced the mind of Thiruvananthapuram and he doubts that there will be a chance for someone else there in the near future. He explained that what was said about Tharoor was only a figurative comment. He said that the speech was not interpreted in the way he intended and BJP has a chance of winning in Thiruvananthapuram. Rajagopal’s explanation is through a Facebook post.

Rajagopal’s Facebook post:

In my speech during the N. Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony held today in Thiruvananthapuram, the media did not interpret the reference I made about Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor in the sense I intended. I was speaking in the sense of one who has won more than once. But with the changed political situation and the performance of the Narendra Modi government, if the party workers work hard, there is a chance for the BJP to win in Thiruvananthapuram.

Moreover, the fact that Tharoor’s presence in the constituency is marginal at present will have a negative impact on his prospects. As a person from Palakkad, the said speech is only a rhetorical expression of opinion. My personal and political stand is that BJP will win Thiruvananthapuram this time.

English Summary:

O. Rajagopal Clarifies Controversial Remarks on Shashi Tharoor, Claims BJP’s Rising Chances in Thiruvananthapuram