That disease with a high risk of death has resurrected again

Rates of tuberculosis, also known as tuberculosis, had been falling annually since 2011, and health experts were hopeful that the disease could be eradicated.

But the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has warned that cases rose during the Covid-19 pandemic and have not fallen since.

Its symptoms include chronic cough, fever, chills, loss of appetite, weight loss, fatigue and bloody cough. If you have spent a lot of time with someone who has the disease or has any symptoms, it is recommended that you see your doctor.

The disease killed an estimated four million people between 1851 and 1910. Tuberculosis can now be treated with antibiotics, and most people who get sick are expected to recover. However, if left untreated, the infection can become serious.

The disease remains the second biggest killer infection globally after Covid-19.

Making a statement on the subject, UKHSA Deputy Director Meera Chand said: “As we enter winter, it is important to remember that not every persistent cough, as well as fever, is caused by flu or Covid-19. A cough that usually contains mucus and lasts for more than three weeks may be caused by tuberculosis. If you think you may be at risk “, consult your doctor to get tested and treated.” said.