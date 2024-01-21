“That doesn’t work!” – Matarazzo rages after Freiburg victory

#doesnt #work #Matarazzo #rages #Freiburg #victory

Thanks to a hard-fought threesome in a great anniversary game, SC Freiburg still has their sights on the European Cup. The Breisgauer team won the Baden duel at the start of the second half of the Bundesliga 3:2 (1:0) against TSG Hoffenheim.

Lucas Höler (37′), Vincenzo Grifo (55′) and Roland Sallai (85′) scored in Freiburg’s 800th Bundesliga game for SC, who had already won the first leg 2-1 and are now four points ahead of Hoffenheim . SC defender Manuel Gulde was shown a yellow-red card for repeated foul play (82′), but the Breisgauer team still managed to score the winning goal.

After the game, TSG coach Pellegrino Matarazzo was in attendance after he saw a clear foul on Andrej Kramaric before the hosts’ winning goal. “We are in a counterattack situation – and instead they fall into a counterattack,” said Matarazzo on Sky. “That’s not possible, that’s a clear foul. The fact that no one is intervening in this situation is also incomprehensible to me.”

Kramaric explained: “He approaches me, what should I do? I feel the pressure with my whole body.”

Freiburg’s Maximilian Eggestein, on the other hand, breathed a sigh of relief: “That showed once again that we have good morale in the troops. We gave up a 2-0 lead beforehand, that wasn’t good. Very important for us.”

TSG coach Pellegrino Matarazzo has now lost all eight of his Bundesliga games against Freiburg. The goals from Wout Weghorst (57′) and Maximilian Beier (77′) didn’t change that.

“We have to do a lot of things right to leave the pitch as winners. “It’s going to be a very difficult game,” said SC coach Christian Streich shortly before kick-off. His counterpart Matarazzo called on his team to “defend with heart” and “take advantage of opportunities after winning the ball”.

Höler puts Freiburg in front

The 33,600 spectators saw a largely even game until the middle of the first half. TSG star Andrej Kramaric (17th) and SC captain Grifo (21st) had the best chances in this phase.

After that the game quieted down a bit for a few minutes. The weakened hosts, who had to make do without Ritsu Doan as well as Christian Günter, Daniel-Kofi Kyereh, Philipp Lienhart and Kenneth Schmidt, were hardly able to make an impact on the offensive.

The Hoffenheim team, who were missing the suspended Grischa Prömel, Mergim Berisha, Dennis Geiger and Marco John, placed their main focus on defense. It wasn’t until the 35th minute that TSG goalkeeper Oliver Baumann had to intervene again when Sallai had a good opportunity.

Two minutes later, Baumann was powerless to stop Höler’s shot; Grifo had greatly prepared the striker’s sixth goal of the season. Shortly afterwards, Höler could have increased again on Grifo’s assist, but failed because of Baumann (40th).

In the first minutes of the second half, Freiburg’s second goal was in the air, after a mistake by TSG defense chief Florian Grillitsch, Grifo didn’t have to be asked twice. Weghorst immediately brought Hoffenheim back into the game.

Afterwards, Hoffenheim pushed for an equalizer, Freiburg waited for a counterattack. Things got tricky several times in front of both goals during this phase. Beier equalized before Sallai had the last word. Freiburg has thus extended its home series to seven games without defeat.

With Sports Information Service (SID)