“That fall? Nicole saved me from worse”: Hugo Sigal rushed to the emergency room after first performance with her hologram | Ltd

BVHe never wanted to sing ‘Good morning, tomorrow’ again without his Nicole, but for ‘Winterrevue’ Hugo Sigal (76) made an exception. Because Nicole, who died a year ago, was there after all – as a hologram. “When I saw that for the first time, I crashed,” the singer says about the emotional premiere and the fall that landed him in the emergency room last weekend.

Christophe D’Huysser 18-12-23, 06:37 Last update: 07:48

