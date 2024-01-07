That’s how it works for Julian Draxler

#works #Julian #Draxler

Julian Draxler was once one of the great hopes in German football. But for almost four months, the former Schalke talent has been earning his money in the desert away from the big stage, in sporting insignificance.

In contrast to many of his colleagues, Draxler did not move to the up-and-coming Saudi Pro League in the summer, where well-known greats such as Karim Benzema, Roberto Firmino and Riyad Mahrez have been active alongside superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Instead, he moved to Al-Ahli SC in Qatar – so things have become quiet for the 2014 world champion.

However, his move from the French industry leader Paris Saint-Germain was still a hotly debated topic at the time. Many fans were critical of the 30-year-old’s move; there was talk of the “beginning of the end of Draxler’s career”.

But Draxler himself was refreshingly honest about his decision to move to Qatar: “I could stand up now and say: After 12 years in Europe, all I care about is getting to know a new culture, having a new international experience, in an exciting place to participate in the project in the Arab world – and to exclude the issue of money.”

Successful start for Draxler in Qatar

He continued: “Even if these aspects are honestly true, it would still be a lie if the financial part is not also crucial in this case.”

Personally, Draxler was probably happy with his first few weeks in Qatar’s top division, the Stars League. Finally, he was able to contribute an assist in each of his first two appearances for Kellerkind Al-Ahli.

In a subsequent game against Qatar SC, the former international showed his skills again when he scored a brace within four minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Muscle injury slows down ex-national player

But this encounter also marked the beginning of a forced break of almost two months for Draxler. In the 87th minute of the game he suddenly left the field for no apparent reason. It later emerged that muscle problems were the reason for the German’s departure.

The injury was so serious that Draxler was only able to watch seven Al-Ahli games from the stands. Draxler only made his comeback on the pitch shortly before Christmas and played 29 minutes in the 5-3 league win against Al-Duhail.

Before the turn of the year, he made another small exclamation mark in the quarter-finals of the Qatari Cup competition when, after coming on as a substitute, he scored the final score 4-1 with a remarkable backheel goal.

But in the semi-final against Umm-Salal, Al-Ahli had little chance as they lost 2-0, and even Draxler, who came off the bench again, couldn’t change that.

After comeback still without starting eleven

So after four months, the offensive player has only made six appearances (including only two starting eleven appearances), in which he was able to record three goals and two assists.

Al-Ahli’s sporting situation has hardly improved during this time. The club, which is one of the oldest in Qatar, is currently only in ninth place out of twelve in the Stars League.

The coming months will show whether Draxler can finally put his personal ups and downs in Qatar behind him and show consistently good performances.