That’s how much Counter-Strike 2’s optimization has changed since its release

The Source 2 game engine makes better use of computers. Counter-Strike has received a lot of updates in the past month, what was it enough for?

18.01.2024 – Counter-Strike 2 replaced the previous CS:GO client at the end of September 2023. The number two behind the name of the game is no coincidence either, as it also refers to the new game engine. The FPS shooter received the latest version of Valve’s in-house developed game engine, Source 2. The previous, outdated version could not really take advantage of modern hardware. Fortunately, Source 2 is much more advanced in this field, which is certainly visible in the machine requirements. Owners of really low-end PCs were annoyed, but the development basically brought a smoother gaming experience.

While previously the game relied almost exclusively on the power of the CPU, nowadays Source 2 assigns many tasks to the GPU as well. The average FPS may have decreased a little, but so has the number of incoming frames, thanks to which the overall performance of the games is better. users. Despite this, there is still plenty to improve on the machine requirements of the game engine and the utilization of resources. That’s why it might be worth looking at how much the game’s performance has improved in the last three months.

The measurement of Counter-Strike 2 brought sad numbers

⏱️CS2 FPS Benchmark – 21st Oct vs Today I did this benchmark after months, results are kind of similar. Ancient performed better and Nuke performed worse than before. 🔍 Avg. FPS – Before vs After:

Mirage: 394 vs 388 (1.52%🔻)

Vertigo: 366.9 vs 368 (0.29%🔼)

Ancient: 314.7 vs… pic.twitter.com/YG3rAFk7jH — Thour CS2 (@ThourCS2) January 15, 2024

A great expert in the new era of Counter-Strike, Thour performed the measurements. The first measurements took place on October 21, 2023, while the new ones took place on January 15, 2024. Between the two measurements, nearly 10-15 Counter-Strike 2 updates arrived, which on paper brought several optimizations. The PC is a nowadays middle class can be considered a pair of i5-12400F and GTX 1660 Ti. The numbers showed that there was no meaningful FPS increase with the same settings and hardware. In some cases, 1-2 percent fewer frames were measured, but this could easily be a measurement fluctuation, so it cannot be said that the performance of the game has deteriorated. However, I did say that improving was certainly not improved on a modern mid-range computer.