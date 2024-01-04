That’s why Sauber’s new name is problematic

#Saubers #problematic

The Formula 1 team Sauber gets a new name.

Audi wants to start Formula 1 with a works team from 2026. The Sauber racing team will have a transitional name for the next two years. But the new team name is not without problems.

The racing team most recently bore the name Alfa Romeo, but the name sponsor is withdrawing after five years. Audi will take over the majority of the Sauber team until 2026 and will then compete in Formula 1 as a works team.

Before it was taken over by the German group, the Swiss Formula 1 team Sauber was given a new name. Even football transfer oracle Fabrizio Romano wrote his legendary “👀 here we go! 🚗».

After the turn of the year, the cat came out of the bag: the traditional racing team will start as a Stake F1 team in the coming season and also in 2025. The name change brings a lot of money into the coffers: According to “PlanetF1.com”, a total of $100 million is said to flow.

According to a media release, Stake is a betting, entertainment and lifestyle brand. The Canadian rapper Drake, the Everton Football Club and the mixed martial arts organization UFC are partners. Former football star Sergio Aguero is also an ambassador.

«This is the next big and exciting step for our team. Stake brings a new audience to our sport. We will experience a calendar full of surprises, with fresh perspectives,” says team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi.

What is behind the company?

Stake.com is a crypto casino that allows users to bet with cryptocurrency instead of traditional money. Stake is officially registered on the Caribbean island of Curacao, but according to Australian media the company is based in Melbourne. However, Stake is not allowed to advertise in Australia.

Other Formula 1 host countries (Qatar, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Bahrain, China and Brazil) are also faced with restrictions regarding gambling advertising. In short: the racing team has to come up with something in these countries in order not to come into conflict with the laws.

The chassis for the coming season is called the KICK Sauber C44, named after a video live streaming service that has bought the corresponding rights.

