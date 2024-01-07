Thaw fish in no time

#Thaw #fish #time

It happens to anyone. You need to use fish for cooking, but you forgot to take it out of the freezer. The solution can be much easier than you think and you don’t even need to use the microwave. Just add a few ingredients to have the fish ready to use.

According to the Gazeta website, one of the solutions may be sparkling water. It must be at room temperature. Place it in a bowl and add the frozen fish. In a few minutes, the fish is defrosted.

Read Also: The sofa bed becomes more comfortable with these seven tips

The ideal is to use flavorless water, so as not to taste the fish. Also placing it in a bowl of warm water or milk will make a difference. Also salting it frozen will make it ready to use after a few minutes.

However, you can always cook fish from frozen. Be careful that it releases water, which can create a reaction with the temperatures of the oil, for example.

Read Also: Nine things that will make your room more cozy (and warm)

All News. By the Minute.
Eighth consecutive year Consumer Choice for Online Press.
Download our free App.

Also Read:  More than one hundred companies competed in the International Advertising Festival -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

These are the facts about Caesarea, which was tasked with killing Hamas leaders
These are the facts about Caesarea, which was tasked with killing Hamas leaders
Posted on
Newspaper: Elon Musk’s drug use leads to concerns within companies
Newspaper: Elon Musk’s drug use leads to concerns within companies
Posted on
The Walkman is back
The Walkman is back
Posted on
Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI
Dounia Batma appeals to King Mohammed VI
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News