Thaw fish in no time

It happens to anyone. You need to use fish for cooking, but you forgot to take it out of the freezer. The solution can be much easier than you think and you don’t even need to use the microwave. Just add a few ingredients to have the fish ready to use.

According to the Gazeta website, one of the solutions may be sparkling water. It must be at room temperature. Place it in a bowl and add the frozen fish. In a few minutes, the fish is defrosted.

The ideal is to use flavorless water, so as not to taste the fish. Also placing it in a bowl of warm water or milk will make a difference. Also salting it frozen will make it ready to use after a few minutes.

However, you can always cook fish from frozen. Be careful that it releases water, which can create a reaction with the temperatures of the oil, for example.

