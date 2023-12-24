The “ВЫЗОВ” prize, a Russian challenge to the Nobel Prize?

#ВЫЗОВ #prize #Russian #challenge #Nobel #Prize

For more than a decade, Futura has regularly followed the work of Russian physicist, chemist and crystallographer Artem Oganov, some of whom think it would not be surprising if he eventually won a Nobel Prize. A pure product of the prestigious Lomonosov State University of Moscow, it is also a representative of the equally prestigious Russian school of condensed matter physics, which distinguished itself with Nobel Prizes in physics such as Lev Landau and Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov. He has been a professor and researcher in several global institutions, fromUniversity College from London to the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich.

Today, as he indicated to Futura, he is the president of the scientific committee responsible for choosing the winners of a new Russian scientific prize, for the moment reserved for the national sphere, but which aims to become international. This is the “Challenge” price or even the “Défi”, that is to say in Russian the “ВЫЗОВ” price. It has a manifesto very much in the spirit of science from the Soviet era, whose impressive performances we know.

A tradition of Russian scientific prizes

There already existed Russian international prizes in science such as the Pomerantchouk Prize in theoretical physics, awarded annually since 1998 by the Institute of Theoretical and Experimental Physics in Moscow in memory of Isaac Pomerantchouk, who founded the theoretical physics department of the Institute with Lev Landau. Roger Penrose and Freeman Dyson were winners, to name but a few.

There is also the Bogolioubov Prize for young scientists, in memory of the theoretical physicist and mathematicianmathematician Nikolaï Bogolioubov, formerly trained at the University of Kiev and whose work on quantum field theory was used by Steven Hawking to discover the radiation from black holes. Prize which was awarded to Aurélien Barrau.

On closer inspection, the “ВЫЗОВ” prize (phonetically in Russian it reads “vizof”) appears to be a completely modernized form of the Nobel Prize in science, or at least a cousin of this prize which it does not replace, being given its differences. It has just been officially awarded on December 19, 2023 to four winners in four different categories, each with a prize of around 100,000 euros – or, more precisely, 10 million rubles.

The objective of this prize is to highlight fundamental discoveries and technological innovations likely to change the scientific and technological landscape in the short term. It is therefore more specifically about the fundamental breakthroughs, ideas and inventions that are changing the landscape of modern science and the lives of every person. These are discoveries made recently or work which should lead to discoveries and applications within approximately three to ten years.

It was the great Russian physicists Igor Tamm and Andreï Sakharov who once proposed the concept of tokamak, which is the acronym in Russian for toroïdalnaïa kameras magnitnymi katushkami (in French, toroidal chamber with magnetic coils), concept behind the ongoing international Iter project.

A modernized Nobel Prize with an international vocation?

The “ВЫЗОВ” prize will therefore tend to reward young researchers immediately after their discoveries, while the Nobel Prize is more often awarded to researchers who have reached at least fifty, or even almost or already retired, and who more than once explained that the Nobel Prize would have been much more useful to them in their youth, just when they were developing their work and that they would have needed funds to carry out other important ones.

The award has another peculiarity: nominations can be made directly by those who consider themselves potential winners, in addition to the traditional nomination by colleagues or by organizations. Finally, it is more flexible than the Nobel Prize which tends to be confined to specific disciplines; the new prize will be able to reward frankly interdisciplinary developments and pure engineering solutions. In short, if the intersection with the classic Nobels is not zero, they are not copies either.

If, as we have said, this price is for the moment internal to Russia, from 2024 it will extend, as Artem Oganov explained in an interview: “ An international nomination will be added next year. We do not look at citizenship, political opinions, nationality, gender, etc. The prize is awarded solely for scientific results. ».

Let us remember that even during the Stalinist period or during the Cold War, the scientific communities of the West and the East maintained communications. Very friendly with the impressive Nobel Prize winner Igor Tamm, the equally impressive Paul DiracPaul Dirac, one of the founders of quantum mechanicsquantum mechanics, traveled frequently to Russia during the 1930s and also after the war while also communicating with Piotr Kapitza and Vladimir Fock. More recently, during the 1970s and 1980s, we can also cite the Nobel Prize winner Kip Thorne who frequently visited Yakov Zeldovitch’s astrophysicsastrophysics and relativistic cosmology group in Moscow.



From the brain to quantum information via light and superconductivity

For 2023, scientists who have made significant progress in the pharmacology of brain diseases, photonics and new computing platforms, quantum computers and the development of new scientific devices have been selected.

In the “Scientist of the Year” category, the prize goes to Raul Gainetdinov, MD, PhD, of St. Petersburg State University, for his discoveries particularly on the dopaminergic system, which allowed new approaches for pharmacological treatments of brain diseases.

In the “Solution of an engineering problem” category, the prize is awarded to Hamlet Khodzhibagiyan, PhD, from the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna, for developing technology for producing magnets based on high temperature superconductorssuperconductors for charged particle accelerators and energy storageenergy.

In the “Promise” category (reserved for scientists under 35 years old), the prize goes to Ilya Semerikov, PhD, of the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences, in Moscow, for the creation of a quantum processor with trapped ions and for a demonstration of quantum algorithms.

In the “Breakthrough” category (for solving a major scientific or technological problem), the prize is awarded to Professor Pavlos Lagoudakis, PhD, from Skolkovo Institute of Science and TechnologySkoltech, the Russian MIT, for his advanced research on computing platforms based on polaritonspolaritons and for the development of an optical transistor.