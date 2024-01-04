The 10 Adeps marches on Sunday January 7 in Wallonia

“Our walk is made up of 4 pleasant and varied routes (5,10,15 and 20 km), explains Véronique Dewasmes, from the Lions Club of Marche-en-Famenne. Apart from the 5 km one which does not have the possibility of straying too far from our starting point in Waha, the others take walkers into rural landscapes and crisscross the neighboring forests. It’s definitely worth trying the 10 km because it’s so refreshing. Walkers who have chosen the 15 and 20 km routes will have the opportunity to see the magnificent Hargimont castle. The start of all the steps is right in front of the superb Saint-Etienne de Waha church with its stained glass windows by Jean-Michel Folon. The elevation differences are quite significant: 90 meters for the 5 km course, 190, 270 and even 360 m of D + for those of 10, 15 and 20 kilometers. This Adeps walk is organized by the Lions Club of Marche-en-Famenne which is a service club organizing charitable activities to finance social works. We are all volunteers and all of the money collected is redistributed to the most deprived (single parents, young people, people with disabilities, etc.) in Marche-en-Famenne mainly but not only. The latest donations were made to an association providing assistance to single parents. More info via this link. This year, in addition to the traditional sausage rolls and bowls of soup to comfort the walkers, we are offering a Liège stew and the galette des Rois (whole or slice). A great opportunity to start the year with family or friends! “

Meeting place : Rue Saint-Denis, 1, 6900 Waha (Marche-en-Famenne).

Contact : Lions Club Marche-en-Famenne – Philippe Demol – 0472 601 401.

