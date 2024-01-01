The 10 best moments in sport in 2023

#moments #sport

He year 2023 has been unforgettable for sport in many ways. 12 months of competitive frenzy, trophies golden, records, smiles y tears. 365 days of world, baskets and afternoons of pedaling towards the eternity.

There are several protagonists of the 2023one of the best crops of what we have been through this century in terms of sports achievements, overcoming and strong emotions. A very great epic deportiva of which there is 10 very special and inspiring moments.

Jon Rahm se corona en Augusta

April 10, 2023. He golfer of the barrel achieved the sixth green jacket for Spanish golf, in Augusta, Georgia (USA). He second great of his career, at 28 years oldbehind the Us Open 2021. Nothing more and nothing less than the Spanish room champion of this very special tournament. A select group that completes Sergio García, Jose María Olazabal and Severiano Ballesteros.

Augusta Masters 2023: Jon Rahm, champion of the Augusta Masters

Precisely, the triumph of Rahm in Augustacoincides in date with what would have been the birthday numbers 66 de Seve, a tribute to Spanish golf. “Seve (Ballesteros) is one of the reasons why I play golf“, said Rahm a CBS. “If it weren’t for that Ryder Cup in 1997my dad and I talk about it all the time, We don’t know where I would be or where we would be as a family.“. “To get it [el Masters de Augusta] in it 40th anniversary of his victoryon his birthday and on Sunday Easter It has a lot of meaning,” concluded the Spaniard.

Madrid is king of Europe for the eleventh time

May 21, 2023. He Chus Mateo’s Real Madrid is proclaimed Euroleague champion after beating Olympiacos, lack of three seconds. He hero, Sergio Llullscored the basket definitely. That was a season finale full of unthinkable triumphs, obstacles on the road and magicmucha magic.

Real Madrid, Euroleague champion for the eleventh time.

As usual, the Real Madrid staged one of the most epic comebacks in its recent history to knock down the Partisan (98-94), in the quarterfinals. To remember that pitched battle on WiZinklack of 1:40 to go. A match ended before time, which meant the second defeat for Madrid overall. Finally, the comeback was historic like the entire Euroleague.

Mendilibar touches the sky with Sevilla

May 31, 2023. He Sevilla of José Luis Mendilibar achieved his seventh Europa League after defeating the Mourinho’s Rome. The batch penalty shootout It was the last step before reaching the european glory. As he already did in world of Qatar, Montiel took charge of the last maximum penalty to certify the victory in Budapest.

This was the penalty shootout (4-1) that gave Sevilla its seventh Europa League

After the initial goal of Paulo DybalaThe team of Mendilibar he changed his face in the second half to finish tying. A team that was having a bad time, outside the European squares and with a coach who looked like a patch. Finally it turned out to be the architect of a team winner y suffererwhat with nails and teeth, they knew how to overcome all the difficulties of a 2023 full of curves, but with a happy ending.

Djokovic, the man with the most Grand Slams in history

June 11, 2023. Novak Djokovic marked a before and a after in the annals of tennis. The land of Paris witnessed the Grand Slam number 23 of the Serbian, surpassing the 22 of Rafael Nadal. Casper Ruud was the rival of the Balkan in the finalwhich ended with a forceful 7-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Djokovic reaches the triple crown of Roland Garros against Ruud

Carlos Alcaraz was Djokovic’s opponent in the semifinal. A match that, beyond its end, was a tennis show with big words. a boy from 20 years challenging a man to the limit wise tennis player of 36the innocence against experience. A rivalry which occupies a special place in the number 23 by Novak Djokovic.

The Spanish men’s national team wins the Nations League

June 19, 2023. The Spain by Luis de la Fuente achieved a title for national showcases 11 years later. After a tie 0 during 120 minutes, the batch of penalty shootout was the means by which the National Team defeated Luka Modric’s Croatia. Some 11 metrosin which they emerged as heroes Dani Carvajal and Unai Simón, the last scorer and savior between the sticks.

Nations League (Final): Summary and best plays of Croatia 0-0 Spain

The Euro Cup of 2012 was the last national title of the men’s section. Until the Nations League. Del Bosque, Lopetegui, Hierro and Luis Enrique They saw how their teams remained on the shore. Curiously, the penalty shootout They were the executioners of the Spanish in Russia 18′, Qatar 22′ and the Euro 20/21. A redemption for one Selection that begins to grow based on enthusiasm and youth.

Carlos Alcaraz is crowned on the Wimbledon grass

July 16, 2023. The Murcian got what seemed impossible: win a Novak Djokovic on center court at the All England Club. A 5 sets, the Spaniard beat the Serbian in a match memorable for his emotion and for his meaning. 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6 and 6-4, in 4 hours and 42 minutes to accompany Manolo Santana and Rafa Nadal as the only Spaniards to win the golden Grand Slam.

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Djokovic and makes history at Wimbledon

The Serbian had been winning consecutive the tournament of Wimbledon since 2018. She had seven and was only one of match Roger Federer in the grass London. Alcarazof 20 years and 72 days, became the third youngest player in the Era Opento be crowned in the cathedral, only behind Boris Becker (17 years 227 days) and Björn Borg (20 years and 27 days).

The women’s soccer team is world champion

August 20, 2023. The Spanish national team Jorge Vilda touched the sky with his first World Cup in the history of women’s football. A date to remember all Spaniards, who vibrated as in South Africa accompanying the national team to the football Olympus. Olga Carmona dressed as Andrés Iniesta to score the only goal of the game in the victory against England.

Women’s World Cup (final): Summary and goal of Spain 1-0 England

Aitana Bonmatí was the MVP of the World Cup (and later Ballon d’Or) and leader of a National Team that practiced a spectacular football for a month in Australia and New Zealand. In addition, it was the first time in history that the same country obtained world titles in the categories sub-17, sub-20 and absolute at the same time. A milestone for women’s sport and for a group of players who are already eternal.

Spanish double gold at the World Athletics Championships

August 24, 2023. Maria Perez and Alvaro Martin made history after achieving a golden doublet in Budapest. The categories of 20 y 35 kilometers march now have a Spaniard in their memories. They thus became the first in conquering two prizes in the same world .

The Spanish march reaches the sky in Budapest with the doubles of María Pérez and Álvaro Martín

In the entire history of the World Cups, there was only a national athlete who had won two golds. Was Abel Anton in a marathon, but the man from Soriano did it in two editions, Athens’97 and Seville’99. A world milestone Maria Perez y Alvaro Martin.

Jumbo, a podium for history

September 17, 2023. The American Sepp kiss was champion of the Back to Spainimposing himself on his partner Jonas Vingegaard for 17 seconds. First Roglicalso from Jumbowas third thus completing a historic podium. A photo that symbolizes dominance with an iron fist of a team that can take the grapes aware of its feat.

This is how Jumbo’s triplet was experienced on the final podium of La Vuelta

The milestone of Jumbo Visma marked a separate point in the history of the three great tours of world cyclingl.Three times champion in the same season of the three Grand Tours. They are top 3 of cyclists knew how to battle in each of the great competitions, sharing the titles with vast superiority in strategy, sports performance and physical capacity. This way, Primoz Roglic celebrated in Italy, Jonas Vingegaard sealed first place in France and, finally, Sepp Kuss took first place on the podium in Spain.

Carlos Sainz wins the Singapore Grand Prix

Sept. 17, 2023. Carlos Sainz Jr. he made history by taking his second career GP victory and number 35 for Spaina year after the first in Silverstone. The Spaniard was the leader from start to finish, masterfully managing a tactical race, and beating Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who accompanied him on the podium.

Sainz thus achieved a victory of prestigeof those who are remembered forever, of leader of Ferrarifrom a driver with a champion aura. He gave a huge blow to the table and also broke Red Bull’s monopoly in 2023. Winners of all the Grand Prix of the year, except the one that was awarded Carlos Sainz in Singapore.