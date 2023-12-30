The 10 best video games of 2023 according to JV reader ratings

#video #games #reader #ratings

At the end of a year overflowing with video games, it was time to take a look in the rearview mirror with a sense of purpose. Not just to establish a ranking of the best games of 2023, but to observe the titles that you, JV users and readers, have chosen. Game by game, record by record and average by average, we have identified your top 10 and here it is!

Baldur’s Gate 3

Let’s go back a few days, more precisely to the Game Awards ceremony and the presentation of the final prize of these video game Oscars. As a final bouquet of an edition which has caused a lot of ink to flow, Baldur’s Gate III won the title of “Game of the Year” under the noses of its competitors. Obviously, there must have been some disappointed with this result but certainly not among JV users. With no less than 252 notes recorded and a general average, that is to say all supports combined, of 17.6 out of 20, Baldur’s Gate 3 deserves, in your opinion, first place in our columns. For our part, we had attributed to him a score of 19 out of 20 and the plane described as “ The best video game adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons ever made » et « the ultimate video game experience for roleplayers but not only “. On the verge of revolutionizing the role-playing game genre, Larian Studios has proven that the know-how and mastery it boasts are anything but overused.

Cyberpunk 2077 : Phantom Liberty

Now that we’ve shown that you’re pretty much in agreement with the final Game Awards verdict, it’s time to see if your rankings stray from that standard. And indeed, the game that most deserved, in your opinion, to proudly sit in second place is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Certainly, it is not a game strictly speaking but it has in a way all the characteristics as the update of the main game which accompanied it offered a completely different vision of the CD PROJEKT title, in addition to a well-deserved redemption. It is therefore within a tenth that Phantom Liberty wins the silver medal instead of the gold one, i.e. 17.5 out of 20. At the end of our test, we felt that this highly anticipated extension had ticked all the boxes for major experiences and fully deserved a score of 18 out of 20.

Dead Space Remake

Each year, titles often operate two distinct strategies in order to be among the most notable games: releasing very early in the year or, conversely, arriving towards the end, just to obscure everything else. In the case of the remake of Dead Spaceit was the first method that was chosen and it largely bore fruit since your feedback allowed it to climb to third place in the rankings without the differences between platforms being too significant. With 101 notes, in total, Dusting off the adventures of Isaac Clark thus collected an average of 16.9 out of 20against 17 out of 20 at the end of our test. A real slap in the face in terms of atmosphere and thrills, Dead Space (2023) has proven the expert work of the EA Motive teams. Angry, gory, enjoyable: it was a bet won for the studio which now has the heavy task of pushing its limits to be up to the next challenge: to give as much honor, if not more, to the encore more cult Dead Space 2.

Resident Evil 4 (Remake)

Among the strongest licenses in video games, it is not surprising to cite Resident Evil. Far from bearing the weight of the years, Capcom continues to enrich it – with new ideas and new horizons – and to repay it with remake projects. This trend may annoy more than one player, it is clear that it is popular in the case of Resident Evil. It is true that not everyone has benefited from an exemplary update and that the Japanese publisher has seen its enthusiasm run out of steam with Resident Evil 3, but he has since found it. Taking on the revolutionary Resident Evil 4 was no easy feat and Capcom knew it. So, he put all his guts and all his talent into it to deliver a little gem, part action, part survival horror, which made players fall for it, including you.. Thanks to just over 200 notes, the remake of the fourth opus displays a very good general average of 16.2 out of 20, even though he found himself taking the photo of the final podium because of his fourth place. For our part, we opted for the excellent score of 18/20.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It annoys us every time, but Insomniac Games will not win the title of game of the year in 2023. However, that didn’t stop him from attracting a torrent of love from gamers around the world with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. When we know the terrible period that the studio and its teams are currently going through, this can only bring relief to their hearts. Across the world, players loved experiencing new adventures, sometimes exciting and sometimes heartbreaking, in the company of Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Much more than fighting a slew of Super-Villains in the streets of the Big Apple, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 had that darker side and superheroic introspection that made it one of the must-sees of 2023. By giving it the general average of 16/20, based on 277 notes, it is your fifth heart of 2023! That being said, you were not very far from giving the same verdict as us since you ultimately decided in favor of a 17/20.

Hi-Fi Rush

The surprise release ofHi-Fi Rushnew production from Tango Gameworks studios (The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo) and the publisher Bethesda, proved to us that the shadowdrops can be lifesaving and cause quite a stir in the news. Moreover, speaking of noise, it’s a perfect transition to evoke this atypical title in the Japanese studio’s recent game library since it mixes action and rhythm. At any rate, the tempo of the title resonated with the heart of the community since you ultimately allowed it to reach a score of 15.5 out of 20 based on the average generated by the 68 reviews distributed across all platforms. For our part, amazed by this production which burst into the year 2023 without warning, we were a little more generous in rewarding it with a score of 17 out of 20 as the addition of its qualities, from its humor to the artistic direction through its soundtrack (obviously!), has made it one of the most memorable experiences of the year.

Lies of P

In 2022, Elden Ring although it had a most spectacular and rave outing, this did not dampen the ardor of its competitors. For them, there is still a card to play in the genre of Souls-like and there were still many of them competing in the arena during the last twelve months. However, there is one that has triumphed in your opinion, and that is Lies of P. With 15,2 general average, a score achieved using 87 avis, this rereading with Victorian overtones of the famous tale by Carlo Collodi seemed to you to be the only one who could follow in the footsteps of FromSoftware productions. The least we can say is that we also shared your opinion. At the conclusion of our test, we opted for a score of 17 out of 20i.e. an amount in line with its balance between demands and nervousness during fights, its structure or even its areas of personalization to name only these three arguments.

Super Mario Bros Wonder

At six years old, almost seven years old, the Nintendo Switch continues to offer exclusives that hit the mark. As is often the case, it is Mario and his colorful group of friends who set the tone and ensure major success.. Almost fifteen long years without a real game Super Mario Bros. in 2D, the opus Wonder proved to us that this formula still had a bright future ahead of it and that its splendor could be intact to the extent that it managed to be sufficiently original to intrigue the public. Playable alone or with others, this new entry in the Mario franchise is a breath of fresh air, a breeze composed of humor, atmosphere, epic and well thought out moments and originality, which could not have convinced you more. With almost 100 notes, 94 to be more precise, Super Mario Bros. Wonder received a score of 15.1 and eighth place overall. For us it was worth it and 18/20 !

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom

One of the many proofs of the exceptional nature of this year 2023 is that it was marked by a particularly scrutinized release, perhaps even THE most anticipated of the last twelve months. No need to say more to understand that we are talking about Tears of the Kingdom (abbreviated as TotK), the sequel to The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild. Although it might seem complicated to succeed him, Nintendo rose to the occasion. What allowed this sequel to cause a sensation was the addition of new mechanics which expanded as far as the eye could see the field of possibilities of this new Zelda formula. Create a plethora of weapons, vehicles straight out of our imagination and have more fun with the physics of the Switch game, it is partly thanks to these improvements that Breath of the Wild returned the feeling of being a draft for Tears of the Kingdom. However, despite its qualities, this sequel did not win as many votes: 14.8 out of 20, following the accumulation of no less than 722 opinions from the community. In the JV columns, it is estimated that he comes close to perfection with the score of 19/20.

Alan Wake 2

You had to be patient to discover the rest of the adventures of the tortured writer Alan Wake. More than thirteen years after the release of the first part, we follow the latter during a large investigation into which FBI agent Saga Anderson, an outstanding profiler due to her supernatural skills, is also parachuted. Proof that the duo of this second episode worked wonderfully, the JV community was widely mobilized to criticize it. Results of the races, based on 146 notes collected, Alan Wake II occupies the last level of this ranking in the form of a top 10 with the general average of 14.5 out of 20. A slightly larger difference with the rating given by the editorial staff which was 17 out of 20. Despite this notable difference, Remedy’s new creation was able to bluff with its unique transmedia aspect, its impressive technique on PC or its splendid artistic direction.

Special mentions (high marks, but relatively few reviews)