The 10 richest people – the youngest is 60 years old.

  • Bernard Arnault topped the ranking
  • The brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschievi are also here – each of them has 2.2 billion dollars

Wealth is accumulated through effort, inheritance and luck. This old adage, which has become a cliché, can be supplemented by saying that big money comes with time.

At least this is what can be seen from Forbes magazine’s ranking of billionaires in 2023. From it, it is clear that among the ten richest people there is not a single one under the age of 60. The oldest is 93.

According to Forbes, there are 2,640 billionaires in total –

28 less than in 2022.

The wealth of all of them amounts to 12.2 trillion dollars.

The United States has the most billionaires – 735, whose total fortune is estimated at 4.5 trillion dollars. China ranks second with 562, followed by India with 169 billionaires.

In the “Forbes” list, the two brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschievi are in the middle – in 1434th place with 2.1 billion dollars each for 2023. This is 100 million more than the previous year 2022.

At the beginning of 2024, the two are already in 1423rd place in the world with 2.2 billion.

At the top of the Forbes ranking is Bernard Arnault – founder of the LVMH fashion empire, whose fortune at the end of 2023 is estimated at 211 billion dollars. Arnaud is the first Frenchman to ever top the Forbes list.

Elon Musk has dropped out of

the first place

It gave it back after losing $18.8 billion because automaker Tesla reported weaker-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Tesla shares fell 13.2%, and the company’s market capitalization fell by $80 billion

More Interesting News