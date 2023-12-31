The 10 strangest medical cases of 2023 – some are extremely hard to believe

#strangest #medical #cases #extremely #hard

Here are ten of the strangest medical cases reported in 2023:

1. Scuba diving causes fatal blood syndrome

After scuba diving in a deep underwater cave, a man developed a fatal blood syndrome that caused fluid to leak from his veins. Doctors quickly diagnosed the man with an extremely rare complication of decompression sickness called systemic capillary leak syndrome – and were able to provide him with immediate, life-saving treatment.

2. A spider was found in a woman’s ear

A woman in Taiwan got a nasty surprise when doctors found a 0.25cm-long spider crawling inside her left ear – and its hard inside. A woman has been hearing strange popping and snoring noises coming from her ear for four days – but she probably had no idea that a hairy arachnid was responsible for these unsettling sensations.

3. A thick, green “fur” grew on a person’s tongue

A moss-like growth developed on the man’s tongue. This condition is caused by an overgrowth of bumps on the tongue that usually come off when you come into contact with a rough object (such as a toothbrush or hard-textured food). About 13 percent people experience this condition at some point in their lives, and the hairs can be any color, depending on the food and bacteria that enter the bumps.

4. A new type of bacteria was found after the bite of a stray cat

After a man was repeatedly bitten by a stray cat, scientists discovered a new type of bacteria. His hands and forearms were red and swollen – but after surgery and a five-day course of antibiotics, the man made a full recovery. In the laboratory, scientists found that he was infected Globicatella a type of bacteria – a small microbe similar to Streptoccocus bacteria best known as streptococcal bacteria that cause sore throats and scarlet fever.

5. A fetus removed from the brain of a one-year-old child

Doctors surgically removed a fetus from the brain of a one-year-old child. The fetus was the child’s monochorionic diamniotic twin – that is, it came from the same fertilized egg as the child itself, shared the same placenta, but developed in a separate amnion. During pregnancy, one fetus was enveloped by another and died as a result – but its remnants remained in the head of the born child even after birth.

6. A knife blade in a man’s stomach

Doctors stitched up the knife wound in the man’s body, but they forgot one important thing: the 15cm blade was still stuck in his stomach. A day later, the knife “traveled” to the other side of the man’s body, but miraculously did so without damaging any surrounding organs.

7. A python parasite penetrated the woman’s brain

A woman in Australia became infected with a parasitic worm Ophidascaris robertsi, which normally lives in pythons and has never been known to infect humans. Doctors extracted an 8 cm long red worm from the patient’s brain, which was still alive and moving. It is believed that the woman accidentally ate it O. robertsi eggs directly – by eating infected leafy greens – or indirectly: through dirty hands or kitchen utensils.

8. The boy’s eyes changed color after taking the medicine against COVID-19

A 6-month-old boy’s dark brown eyes suddenly turned indigo blue after taking the antiviral drug favipiravir to treat COVID-19. This shocking color change is believed to be a side effect of the drug’s processing in the body. After the treatment was stopped, the boy’s eyes returned to their normal color. But doctors said the potential long-term effects associated with this temporary change in eye color are still unknown.

9. The man’s brain began to bleed due to tooth extraction

A man had to visit the emergency room because the extraction of a tooth indirectly caused bleeding in his brain. Doctors speculate that the bleeding was caused by a sudden increase in blood pressure after the man’s procedure. In addition, the patient had an unidentified genetic condition that causes less blood flow to the brain, which may have played a role.

10. Painful rash after eating undercooked mushrooms

A man developed a painful, itchy rash on his back after eating undercooked shiitake mushrooms. The rash was caused by an excessive inflammatory reaction to a carbohydrate called lentinan. This hydrocarbon is usually broken down at high temperatures during cooking, but raw and undercooked shiitake mushrooms contain enough of it to cause a reaction.

