The 11 best high protein foods for weight loss

#high #protein #foods #weight #loss

For people who want to lose weight, it is good to eat extra proteins. They make you feel full, speed up metabolism and stabilize your blood sugar levels, allowing you to burn fat better. You must ensure that you do not consume a lot of fat and carbohydrates at the same time.

Business Insider asked several dietitians what they think are the best protein-rich food products that can help you lose weight.

From peanut butter to shrimp: these are the eleven best.

11 images Open slideshow

Peanut butter is full of protein and “healthy” fats

Peanut butter contains few carbohydrates and is a good source of protein and “healthy” fats. “Peanut butter is a great protein-rich product for weight loss,” dietitian Rebecca Stib told Business Insider. “You get about 8 grams of protein per serving of about two tablespoons.”

Start your day with nutritious eggs

“Eggs are great for weight loss,” dietitian Jenn Fillenworth told Business Insider. They are full of vitamins and minerals and one egg contains approximately 6 grams of high-quality protein with all essential amino acids. robynmac / iStock

salmon

“One of my absolute recommendations for losing weight is salmon,” says Fillenworth. Although salmon is a fatty fish, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll gain weight because it’s the right kind of fat. Salmon contains essential omega-3 fatty acids, which you really need to get from your food, because your body cannot produce them. iStock

Black beans are a good plant-based option for weight loss

“Black beans are a great protein food for weight loss,” says Fillenworth. She tells Business Insider that black beans are not only high in protein, but also high in fiber. As a result, black beans help prevent constipation and bloating that could cause you to gain weight. iStock

Choose low-calorie lean meat, such as chicken breast

“When looking for the best high-protein food products, think about low-calorie, high-quality ingredients,” dietitian Sabrina Russo told Business Insider. For her, lean meat, poultry and fish come first. These are all great sources of protein while being low in carbohydrates and fat. Bartosz Luczak/ iStock

Try swapping white bread for whole wheat bread

“Protein-rich seeds and whole grain products are also a very good option,” says Russo. Try adding whole-grain pasta or protein-rich crackers to your diet, which will keep you satisfied with fewer calories than processed carbohydrates. iStock

Take low-fat dairy products

“Low-fat dairy products are also examples of high-protein foods that can help with weight loss,” says Russo. She recommends regular, skimmed or fat-free milk, yogurt or cheese. You can also add fresh berries to your yogurt to add some natural sweetness. Shutterstock

Add cottage cheese to your diet

“With 23 grams per bowl and less than 200 calories, this protein-rich dairy product is a great addition to any meal,” Staci Gulbin told Business Insider. A bowl of low-fat cottage cheese with 1 percent milk fat can even contain 28 grams of protein. Since cottage cheese is quite high in sodium, you could also look for low-sodium or sodium-free brands. Stephanie Frey / iStock

Use quinoa as an alternative to rice or pasta

“This gluten-free seed is delicious and a healthy alternative to rice or pasta,” says Gulbin. One serving contains approximately 8 grams of protein and 5 grams of gluten-free fiber. Bartosz Luczak/iStock

Nuts are also an important part of a plant-based diet

“Nuts are easy to carry and are a nutrient-rich addition to any healthy diet,” says Gulbin. Almonds, pistachios and peanuts contain on average about 6 grams of protein and 3 grams of intestinal-friendly fiber per 30 gram portion. Shutterstock