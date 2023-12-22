The 12-year-old girl from Bucharest, who had disappeared from home, was found. Capital Police: Thank you all for your involvement

Date of update: 21/12/2023 23:46 Date of publication: 21/12/2023 21:56

A 12-year-old girl disappeared on Thursday from Sector 2 of the Capital.

A 12-year-old girl disappeared on Thursday from District 2 of the Capital, and was searched for by the police, the authorities also issuing a RO-Alert message asking for the support of the population. The minor was found in the evening, naked, the Capital Police announced.

UPDATE 23:10 – The Capital Police announces that the 12-year-old girl missing from her home, from Sector 2 of the Capital, has been found, writes G4Media.ro.

“Following the activities carried out, the minor was found, and from the first data, she was not the victim of any crime. Thank you all for your involvement!”, the Police statement states, according to the cited source.

INITIAL NEWS: A 12-year-old girl disappeared, on Thursday, from Sector 2 of the Capital, being wanted by the police.

“On December 21, 2023, the Capital Police was notified and requests support in order to locate a minor who, on the same day, left home, from Sector 2 and has not returned until now,” he announced on Thursday evening , the Capital Police.

The quoted source stated that the missing minor is called Voicu Daria Gabriela, she is 12 years old and has the following characteristics:

• Height: 1.55 m, weight 45 kg, long brown hair, brown eyes.

• On the date of his disappearance, he was wearing a beige blouse with black inscriptions, black trousers, black boots.

• Special features: wears braces on both arches.

“At the level of the Romanian Police, the procedures to detect the person in question have been started, and he is being prosecuted at the national level. Those who saw her or can provide details are asked to notify the Capital Police by calling the single emergency number 112”, the Police also transmitted.

Related to this disappearance, the authorities also issued a RO-Alert message.

