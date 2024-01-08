The 14th generation of Intel shows its power – Živě.cz

#14th #generation #Intel #shows #power #Živě.cz

Pros

Arc graphics performance

Stamina

Touch OLED

Minuses

Sticking to fingerprints

Arc graphics drivers

The first notebook to hit the Czech market with a new generation of Intel processors perfectly demonstrates the key notebook trends for this year. At the same time, this Zenbook should become the basis. It is not a premium category, but an honest laptop for normal work and use.

That’s why it doesn’t matter that the laptop itself doesn’t look exclusive. However, everything is smartly tuned and I wouldn’t say that there is any significant concession in equipment at the expense of design.

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED

model designation: UX3405M processor: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H memory: 16 GB DDR5 data storage: 1 TB (WD PC SN560 SDDPNQE-1T00-1102) display: 14″, 2880 × 1800, OLED, glossy, touch, 120 Hz, brightness 1.16 to 362 cd/m², ΔE 1.35, max. opening angle 180° graphics: Intel Arc communication 802.11ax 2×2, Bluetooth 5.3 (Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211) inputs and outputs: 2× USB-C Thunderbolt, USB 3.2, HDMI, audio laptop dimensions: 31,2 × 22 × 1,5 cm adapter dimensions: 6,3 × 6,3 × 2,9 cm mass: 1.28 kg + 223 g (adapter) kg battery: 75 Wh other: FullHD camera, 4x microphone, numeric pad in the touchpad, white backlit keyboard (three brightness levels), face login accessories: power supply 65W software: Windows 11 Home

Fine-tuned evolution

Traditional connectors are not missing, the USB-C pair supports Thunderbolt, and at the same time the laptop is still thin and light. The display is of course OLED, after all we are with Asus, but most importantly it does not lack a touch layer. The FullHD camera above it can log into Windows, and the touchpad has a traditional Asus gadget in the form of a numeric pad.

In the dark design, the laptop looks elegant, but you can easily leave fingerprints on the body

Asus has been honing the design concept of the Zenbook for so long that the new UX3405M model does not look fundamentally different from its predecessors, but at the same time you have nothing to complain about.

The range of connectors will be enough, you will also appreciate the large opening angle of the display

The tested dark blue design makes more sense to me from the perspective of the ergonomics of the dark keyboard, but again, fingerprints remain more visible on its body than on the other silver variant. I like that Asus is not shy about the cooling vents, that’s why the processor is better cooled and at the same time the fan can run much quieter. You won’t hear the laptop during normal work, the noise is manageable under load.

You can physically cover the login camera, the pleasant backlight does not interfere, NumberPad has been able to combine a touchpad and numeric keyboard for a long time.

