The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria

#bestselling #premium #cars #Bulgaria

The higher segment in our country is developing excellently and is based on the principle “the more expensive, the better”

After we introduced you to the statistics for the best-selling mass models in our country for 2023, it’s time to pay attention to the premium segment as well. Moreover, in our country, contrary to the expectations of many, it is developing excellently and according to the principle “the more expensive, the better”. While in Europe the best-selling premium models in 2023 were the most affordable: Audi A3, MINI Hatch, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class – in our country, the top three is a model with an average price well over BGN 200,000. Another controversial question: is the Tesla Model Y a premium car? At first after its debut in Europe, many analysts were inclined to consider it in the premium segment simply because of its high price. But in 2023, Musk lowered prices to the point that the Model Y was more affordable than many European mass-market competitors. So we haven’t included her in this list. Otherwise, with its 299 registrations, it would have been in first place. The report on Automedia.bg is based on the new registrations in the Ministry of the Interior for the year in categories M1 and N1. As always in such cases, the question arises as to which cars are premium. After all, there is no clear definition of where the mass class extends, where the premium models start, and where the luxury ones start. But in general, premium cars are those cars that are sold at a significant premium compared to the average prices for their segment. The best-selling premium models in Bulgaria, 2023 (GALLERY):

Also Read:  You can create a small vegetable garden on the balcony if you do this: very useful advice, lots of joy and satisfaction

More on the topic:

  • The Tesla Model Y may be number 1 in Europe, but at home it barely makes the top five

  • Electric cars are already a record 6% of the market in our country; Dacia beats Tesla, but only slightly

  • Dacia is back at the top, but with the greatest growth is a model that is not even officially offered in our country

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Range can be halved – heavy frost does not make friends with an electric car (+ VIDEO)
Posted on
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Intelligence report: the dreaded counterintelligence agency of the Red Army has risen from its ashes
Posted on
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria
Posted on
OPPO presents first smartphone with two periscopic zoom lenses – Tablets and phones – News
OPPO presents first smartphone with two periscopic zoom lenses – Tablets and phones – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News