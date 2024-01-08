The 15 best-selling premium cars in Bulgaria

#bestselling #premium #cars #Bulgaria

The higher segment in our country is developing excellently and is based on the principle “the more expensive, the better”

After we introduced you to the statistics for the best-selling mass models in our country for 2023, it’s time to pay attention to the premium segment as well. Moreover, in our country, contrary to the expectations of many, it is developing excellently and according to the principle “the more expensive, the better”. While in Europe the best-selling premium models in 2023 were the most affordable: Audi A3, MINI Hatch, BMW 1 Series, Mercedes A-Class – in our country, the top three is a model with an average price well over BGN 200,000. Another controversial question: is the Tesla Model Y a premium car? At first after its debut in Europe, many analysts were inclined to consider it in the premium segment simply because of its high price. But in 2023, Musk lowered prices to the point that the Model Y was more affordable than many European mass-market competitors. So we haven’t included her in this list. Otherwise, with its 299 registrations, it would have been in first place. The report on Automedia.bg is based on the new registrations in the Ministry of the Interior for the year in categories M1 and N1. As always in such cases, the question arises as to which cars are premium. After all, there is no clear definition of where the mass class extends, where the premium models start, and where the luxury ones start. But in general, premium cars are those cars that are sold at a significant premium compared to the average prices for their segment. The best-selling premium models in Bulgaria, 2023 (GALLERY):

