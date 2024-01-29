The 16-year-old Balázs impressed the Sharks, and all three of them invested in his business

#16yearold #Balázs #impressed #Sharks #invested #business

A Among sharks the youngest entrepreneur in its history impressed the Sharks with his crocheted plush figures. Three of them invested in the business of the 16-year-old entrepreneur.

A Among sharks the 16-year-old pitched for the Sharks as the youngest pitcher ever Balázs Nyikonyuk. The dreamer of the Csipcsiripp Plush Manufactory presented his own hand-crocheted products to the Sharks. His motivation, business acumen and commitment to the product moved the Sharks, who were impressed by the high school young man’s business presentation, which also revealed that many people had previously hurt him because of his hobby.

The entrepreneur requested HUF 2 million for the introduction of educational packages promoting crochet, for a 50 percent ownership share. Levente Balogh and András Moldován almost immediately made an offer of HUF 1 million each, in exchange for a 30 percent ownership share. But István Lakatos also wanted to support Balázs Nyikonyuk’s business, so in the end the three Sharks entered the world of plushies with HUF 1-1-1 million in exchange for a total of 30 percent ownership.

„When I was four years old, I was already selling this and that in kindergarten, but at the age of 16 I didn’t realize that I had my own company. It is very special that a guy at the age of 16 says that he revived his parents’ dormant company and that he is selling something in it. He had a real income from what he made with his own hands. This boy is awesome!”András Moldován raved about Balázs.