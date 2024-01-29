The 16-year-old Balázs impressed the Sharks, and all three of them invested in his business

#16yearold #Balázs #impressed #Sharks #invested #business

A Among sharks the youngest entrepreneur in its history impressed the Sharks with his crocheted plush figures. Three of them invested in the business of the 16-year-old entrepreneur.

Several Cápa also saw a great opportunity in Balázs’s business – Photo: Sajtóklub

A Among sharks the 16-year-old pitched for the Sharks as the youngest pitcher ever Balázs Nyikonyuk. The dreamer of the Csipcsiripp Plush Manufactory presented his own hand-crocheted products to the Sharks. His motivation, business acumen and commitment to the product moved the Sharks, who were impressed by the high school young man’s business presentation, which also revealed that many people had previously hurt him because of his hobby.

Balázs Nyikonyuk presented his business, the Csipcsiripp Plush Factory – Photo: Sajtóklub

The entrepreneur requested HUF 2 million for the introduction of educational packages promoting crochet, for a 50 percent ownership share. Levente Balogh and András Moldován almost immediately made an offer of HUF 1 million each, in exchange for a 30 percent ownership share. But István Lakatos also wanted to support Balázs Nyikonyuk’s business, so in the end the three Sharks entered the world of plushies with HUF 1-1-1 million in exchange for a total of 30 percent ownership.

When I was four years old, I was already selling this and that in kindergarten, but at the age of 16 I didn’t realize that I had my own company. It is very special that a guy at the age of 16 says that he revived his parents’ dormant company and that he is selling something in it. He had a real income from what he made with his own hands. This boy is awesome!”András Moldován raved about Balázs.

Also Read:  Donald Trump got away with testifying, there is a very banal reason behind it

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The No.1 Safest Country in the World, These 4 Things Make Canada Safe and Comfortable
The No.1 Safest Country in the World, These 4 Things Make Canada Safe and Comfortable
Posted on
Nuno Amado defends a minimum wage of 1,000 euros as long as company costs decrease
Nuno Amado defends a minimum wage of 1,000 euros as long as company costs decrease
Posted on
SWIMMING – ELECTION – Roland Raveloson new boss of the Federation
SWIMMING – ELECTION – Roland Raveloson new boss of the Federation
Posted on
Riga, together with the Italian city of Turin, will start work on new drone technology for municipal police work / Article
Riga, together with the Italian city of Turin, will start work on new drone technology for municipal police work / Article
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News