The 16-year-old kid who got the world talking about darts

Luke Littler has been in the spotlight. At 16 years old, with a physiognomy unusual for an athlete, the young British surprised everyone and everything by becoming runner-up in the world darts champion, providing record television audiences and making a country (and the world) root for his successes… who celebrates with kebab.

Luke Littler. Fix this name. The 16-year-old – he turns 17 on the 21st – is one of the stars of world sport. And so it is possible to show how a perfectly anonymous person can rise to stardom in just a few days.

Littler, born in the English industrial town of Runcorn, shot to the front pages when he began to climb the stages at the World Darts Championship held in London.

Until the event, Littler had only had four duels at the senior level. In fact, as he himself acknowledged, his aim began to be refined in pubs. That’s why, when the World Cup started, no one remembered who was only 164th in the world. The problem, for his opponents of course, is that Littler began to eliminate, one by one, several favorites for final victory. Brendan Dolan, Rob Cross or Raymond van Barneveld all fell at the hands of Luke Littler.

In the final, the young teenager was up against compatriot Luke Humphries who admitted it was strange to have, for the first time and in his own country, the public cheering for his opponent. The two athletes were fighting for a prize worth around half a million euros. The most veteran won and Littler had to settle for 23,000 euros. Not bad for a 16 year old boy.

