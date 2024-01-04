The 1,700 new traffipax are already being installed in the neighboring country, a favorite of Hungarian tourists

#traffipax #installed #neighboring #country #favorite #Hungarian #tourists

In Croatia, the police will punish you immediately if you break the law.

The installation of the new speed cameras on Croatian roads, which will bring a big change to the country’s road traffic starting this year, vg.hu reports. Modern, two-way measuring instruments are on a straight path

they will be able to measure speeders from a distance of up to 600 meters and will also notice if someone is on the phone while driving or is not connected.

The Croatian police also thought of motorcyclists who cover up their license plates. If the cameras detect such a thing, they immediately notify the nearest patrol officer, who then stops the motorcyclist.

Part of the system is installed in and around tunnels on highways, as speeding is the most dangerous there.

In addition, many cameras are placed along the roads of the coastal counties, as the strictness also applies to tourists. The penalty is also sent abroad, and if the offender does not pay, then according to an EU agreement, the authorities of the competent country will collect the fine. The speedometers will be moved from time to time, so motorists can never know for sure which section the camera is on.

This is what racers can expect:

Exceeding the speed limit slightly, up to 15 percent, is fined 30 euros, but the same amount must be paid even if the driver or a passenger is not wearing a seat belt.

On the other hand, there is a fine of 100 euros for talking on the phone while driving, as well as for exceeding the speed limit by 25 percent.

Anyone who goes even faster than that can count on a 300 euro check.

If a police officer stops the driver and finds several serious violations of the rules, possibly serious drunkenness, then

the amount of the fine that can be imposed can reach up to 4,000 euros.

By the way, Croatians are still more tolerant than Hungarians of slightly drunk drivers. The police do not penalize drivers over the age of 24 with a blood alcohol level of 0.5 per thousand. Above the permissible alcohol level, however, like in Hungary, the strictness is draconian, as is the case with drunk drivers under the age of 24.