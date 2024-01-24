The 20 healthiest three-year-old cars – AUTOMEDIA

#healthiest #threeyearold #cars #AUTOMEDIA

Tesla is convincingly last in its first appearance in the TUV report

After we presented you with the results of the TUV reliability report for 2024 in all other age categories, it was the turn of the “youngest” – cars 2-3 years old, that is, with registrations in 2020 and 2021. For many people, these cars are the chance to own a current and still-in-warranty model without suffering the huge depreciation after the first year. The big intrigue in the category this year was the first appearance of the Tesla Model 3 in the TUV reports. In order not to keep you in suspense, we will specify that the American electric car is convincingly last as the least reliable of the total of 111 models that came into the study. The gap between him and second-to-last is actually greater than between first and 56th in the standings. Part of the reason for Tesla’s disastrous performance is also the lack of classic service support – instead of mandatory service, customers of the brand receive instructions on how to carry out it themselves in the first years. Accordingly, minor defects such as burnt out light bulbs, for example, which otherwise come to light in the workshop, are found here during the TUV inspection. But that’s not all – inspections show very low paint quality, and even corrosive door sills (for 2-year-old cars!). As many as 14.7% of the inspected Model 3s were denied a MOT due to serious defects.

You can see the ranking in the other age categories of the report for 2024 in the links below the article. The 20 most reliable five-year cars according to TUV 2024 (GALLERY):

IN THE GREEN ZONE: 24. Audi A4/A5 – 4.0 (59,000 km), 24. BMW 2 Active Tourer – 4.0 (42,000 km), 24. Peugeot 208 – 4.0 (28,000 km), 24. Seat Ateca – 4.0 (40,000 km), 28. Audi Q3 – 4.1 (39,000 km), 28. Kia Picanto – 4.1 (25,000 km), 30. Mazda 2 – 4.2 (27,000 km), 30. Opel Adam – 4.2 (28,000 km), 30. Opel Mokka – 4.2 (33,000 km), 30. Skoda Karoq – 4.2 (43,000 km), 30. Smart Forfour – 4.2 (24,000 km), 35. Audi A3 – 4.3 (41,000 km), 35. Mercedes E-Class Coupe – 4.3 (40,000 km), 37. Hyundai i20 – 4, 4 (30,000 km), 37. Kia Rio – 4.4 (30,000 km), 37. VW Golf – 4.4 (47,000 km), 40. Mazda CX-3 – 4.5 (28,000 km) , 40. Suzuki Swift – 4.5 (31,000 km), 42. BMW X1 – 4.6 (41,000 km), 42. BMW X3/X4 – 4.6 (50,000 km), 42. Mercedes E- Class – 4.6 (63,000 km), 42. Nissan Qashqai – 4.6 (34,000 km)

IN THE YELLOW ZONE: 46. Opel Corsa – 4.7 (28,000 km), 47. Mini – 4.9 (30,000 km), 48. Toyota Yaris – 5.0 (27,000 km), 49. Renault Zoe – 5.1 (27,000 km), 49. Seat Mii – 5.1 (34,000 km), 49. Skoda Fabia – 5.1 (31,000 km), 49. VW Tiguan – 5.1 (48,000 km) , 53. Volvo XC60 – 5.2 (56,000 km), 54. Fiat Panda – 5.3 (27,000 km), 54. Opel Grandland X – 5.3 (39,000 km), 54. Smart Fortwo – 5 ,3 (20,000 km), 57. Skoda Kodiaq – 5.4 (58,000 km), 58. Ford Kuga – 5.6 (39,000 km), 58. Kia Ceed – 5.6 (38,000 km), 58. Kia Sportage – 5.6 (37,000 km), 58. Toyota Aygo – 5.6 (28,000 km), 58. VW Touran – 5.6 (54,000 km), 63. Fiat 500 – 5.7 (24,000 km), 63. Ford Ecosport – 5.7 (28,000 km), 65. Citroën C1 – 5.8 (26,000 km), 65. Renault Scénic – 5.8 (40,000 km), 65. Toyota Corolla – 5.8 (38,000 km), 68. Hyundai i30 – 5.9 (38,000 km), 68. Renault Clio – 5.9 (31,000 km), 68. VW Polo – 5.9 (32 000 km),

IN THE ORANGE ZONE: 71. Renault Twingo – 6.0 (25,000 km), 71. Seat Ibiza – 6.0 (32,000 km), 71. Seat Leon – 6.0 (43,000 km), 74. Citroën C3 – 6.1 (30,000 km), 74. Ford Ka+ – 6.1 (25,000 km), 74. Seat Arona – 6.1 (29,000 km), 77. VW Up – 6.2 (33,000 km ), 78. Ford C-Max – 6.3 (34,000 km), 78. Nissan Micra – 6.3 (28,000 km), 80. Ford Fiesta – 6.4 (34,000 km), 80. Mazda CX -5 – 6.4 (39,000 km), 82. Audi A1 – 6.5 (30,000 km), 82. Hyundai Tucson – 6.5 (36,000 km), 82. Mazda 6 – 6.5 (44 000 km), 85. BMW 3/4 Series – 6.6 (57,000 km), 85. Opel Astra – 6.6 (46,000 km), 87. Skoda Octavia – 6.7 (62,000 km), 88 BMW X5/X6 – 7.2 (60,000 km), 88. Peugeot 308 – 7.2 (44,000 km), 88. Skoda Citigo – 7.2 (31,000 km),

IN THE RED ZONE: 91. Hyundai i10 – 7.3 (24,000 km), 92. Citroën Berlingo – 7.4 (42,000 km), 93. Opel Insignia – 7.5 (61,000 km), 94. BMW 5 /6 Series – 7.6 (59,000 km), 95. Renault Mégane – 7.7 (43,000 km), 95. VW Caddy – 7.7 (49,000 km), 97. Dacia Duster – 8.1 ( 36,000 km), 98. Ford Mondeo – 8.2 (65,000 km), 98. Ford S-Max – 8.2 (65,000 km), 100. Ford Focus – 8.5 (49,000 km), 101 . VW Passat – 8.7 (68,000 km) Passat is the car with the highest average mileage – in three years in Germany it traveled almost as much as its mileage shows after 15 years in Gorubljane At the bottom, apart from Tesla, are the traditional ” suspects” – cheap models of Dacia, Skoda and Opel. And also far more expensive and prestigious cars, which, however, have double and more mileage than the average for the report. Record holders in this regard are the VW Passat (68,000 km), Skoda Superb (67,000 km) and Ford Mondeo (65,000 km). Over 60,000 kilometers of average mileage in less than three years – that should make you at least a little suspicious of 15-year-old “get in and drive” offers from Gorublyane with 110,000 km on the odometer. THE 10 MOST PROBLEM CARS: 102. Dacia Sandero – 8.8 (30,000 km), 103. VW Sharan – 8.9 (53,000 km), 104. Skoda Superb – 9.0 (67,000 km), 105. Ford Galaxy – 9.1 (60,000 km), 105. Skoda Scala – 9.1 (38,000 km), 107. Dacia Dokker – 10.2 (38,000 km), 107. Opel Crossland – 10.2 (28,000 km), 109. Seat Alhambra – 10.3 (50,000 km), 110. Dacia Logan – 11.4 (39,000 km), 111. Tesla Model 3 – 14.7 (55,000 km)

