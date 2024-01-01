the 2023 of Sporting, Benfica and FC Porto in numbers :: zerozero.pt

#Sporting #Benfica #Porto #numbers #zerozero.pt

With the end of the year turn the cornero Playmaker brought together the main data of the Big Three, both individually and collectively.

The numbers of lions

Sporting in 2023 (players):

🔸+ games: 48 🇵🇹Pot

🔸+ minutes: 4056 🇵🇹Pot

🔸+ goals: 18 🇸🇪 Rooted

🔸+ penalty goals: 6 🇵🇹Pot

🔸+ winning goals: 7 🇵🇹Paulinho

🔸+ assists: 15 🇵🇹Pot pic.twitter.com/yWtaFDuCWB — Playmaker (@playmaker_PT) December 30, 2023The lions are the current leaders of the championship, taking first place again in Portimão (1-2). After finishing fourth last season, Rúben Amorim’s team has shown greater consistency, with one suspect in particular taking on the role of protagonist.

Viktor Gyökeres arrived at Alvalade in July and is already the team’s top scorer this calendar year: since his official debut, against Vizela (3-2), the Swede has already scored 18 goals, a truly impressive number.

If the striker has been preponderant in formation Leo, Pote follows the same tone. The 25-year-old athlete is the player most used by the Portuguese coach, totaling 4056 minutes, spread over 48 matches. The creative also reigns in terms of assists (15) and goals from the eleven meter mark (6).

However, another element is the most requested when it comes to dressing the Super hero cape. Paulinho scored the accurate shot that gave Sporting victory on seven occasions. The last addition to this individual data happened… yesterday, with the ’20’ shirt’s heel touch awarding the three points to the foreign team.

35 wins in 53 games results in a 66% winning rate. It is also worth highlighting the 112 goals scored, compared to the 52 conceded.

The numbers of eagles

🦅Benfica in 2023 – players:

38 used

+ games: Aursnes, 51

+ minutes: Aursnes, 4551

+ goals: João Mário, 20

+ assists: David Neres, Rafa Silva, 11 pic.twitter.com/KZ73VmfEkk — Playmaker (@playmaker_PT) December 29, 2023

After winning the national championship, the red they end 2023 in second place, one point from the top of the league table. We will then analyze Benfica’s individual highlights in different metrics.

When it comes to usage, the spotlight is on Fredrik Aursnes. The versatile player played 4551 minutes, spread over 51 duels. David Neres and Rafa Silva were the athletes who served their teammates the most, with eleven assists each.

Unlike the lionsthe best scorer of the eagles during the time period under analysis it is not a spearhead. João Mário was the footballer with the most accurate goalscoring streak, having scored the I like the foot at 20 different moments.

The 36 victories in 52 matches played were enough to win two trophies: the 2022/23 League, as well as the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira. Of note is the 107 goals scored, to the detriment of the 40 conceded.

The numbers of dragons

Also the dragons They ended the calendar year with two titles: a League Cup and a Portuguese Cup. The success rate associated with victories of 76% was important for the increase in the achievements. The Porto team also scored 100 goals and conceded 41.

Pepê dominates the individual list in multiple parameters. The Brazilian was the footballer most used by Sérgio Conceição, with 53 appearances on the field, for a total of 4099 minutes. Also when it comes to starting positions, the 26-year-old athlete reigns (44 matches in the starting eleven).

Mehdi Taremi was the player with the most goals (19), penalty attempts (8) and accurate shots that led to victories (6). The Iranian was then the goalscorer for the blue and white. To conclude, Galeno was the footballer who served his colleagues the most, registering 11 assists.