The 2023 Ukrainian counteroffensive ends and the war continues in 2024

Jakarta (ANTARA) – The counterattack carried out by Ukraine since early June 2023, by various parties including a number of mainstream media, is considered to have stalled, some even say it has failed.

In fact, Ukraine’s counterattack initially had high hopes with the support of the latest weapons supplied by the United States and European Union member countries.

The counterattack from Ukraine was carried out on Ukrainian territory occupied by Russia. The attack itself was carried out through three main routes, namely one in eastern Ukraine and two others in the south.

Initially, the intention of the counteroffensive was to break through the occupied territory in order to divide the Russian forces in two, as well as cut off supply lines from Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

During the first few months, Ukraine managed to slowly advance into Russian-controlled territory.

However, the Ukrainian attack was stopped, partly because of Russia’s well-organized defense, which included, among other things, the deployment of land mines, various defensive trenches and very adequate anti-tank weapons.

Not only that, Russia’s very effective drone or unmanned aircraft attacks also resulted in many weapons such as tanks and armored vehicles which were aided by the West being damaged and destroyed.

The impasse in the counterattack was also exacerbated by the attitude of a number of Republican Party politicians in the United States who began to show reluctance to disburse large amounts of budget to increase Ukraine’s military strength.

To the point that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy felt the need to fly to the United States and speak to a number of US politicians about this aid.

Meanwhile, Russia itself has also succeeded in coordinating internally and strengthening its defense line in defending itself against Ukraine, which is supported by various assistance from the latest Western weapons.

New commitment

With Ukraine’s counteroffensive failing to achieve its objectives, there is a need for a new strategy and a renewed commitment of international support to break the stalemate in the war.

Studies by institutions such as the Atlantic Council show that dependence on weapons from the West is very large. For example, the United States has allocated more than 100 billion US dollars since the war began.

However, of course, if you look closely at the assistance to Ukraine, there is still a number of important assistance that the Ukrainian side cannot operate, for example the F-16 aircraft which are really needed to counter Russian air superiority.

With the number of fighter planes still outnumbered by around 10 to one, Ukraine is still inferior in terms of air attacks to Russia, even though there has been assistance from fighter jets from a number of European countries such as Poland and Slovakia.

European Union member states have also contributed around US$80 billion to Ukraine, but much of this aid has been directed towards financial aid rather than arms supplies.

However, it should not be forgotten that countries such as Britain have donated a number of the latest technologies in terms of weapons to Ukraine, such as the Storm Shadow missile.

These various military assistance efforts apparently still failed to bring Ukraine to carry out a significant retaliatory attack on Russian-occupied territory.

European online media, EUobserver, also reminded that although Russia had also suffered many deaths due to the retaliatory attack, most Russian citizens still supported the invasion.

Many Russian citizens still believe in the superiority of their army, and believe that the country will win this war.

With the majority of Russian citizens agreeing with his government’s steps, it is possible that Vladimir Putin will also win the presidential election again in March 2024.

If that happens, and currently the possibility of Putin winning the presidential election again has a big chance, then the war in Ukraine will likely continue throughout 2024.

Moreover, the Russian government also announced that it was preparing to face a “long-term war in Ukraine”.

Meanwhile in Ukraine, according to EUObserver, around 95 percent of Ukrainians still have confidence in their army.

Similar to Russian citizens towards their leader, the majority of Ukrainian citizens, according to Brussels-based media, also support President Zelenskyy and believe that they will win this war.

Not diplomacy

The high confidence of the citizens of the two warring countries actually shows an indication that each is still ready to fight on the battlefield and not at the diplomatic table.

There are indeed a number of other possibilities, such as Putin suddenly for one reason or another becoming no longer active in Russian politics, so that there is a new leader who is no longer adamant about continuing the battle, but of course the possibility of that can be said to be very small.

Moreover, with support still strong from the people, if Putin is replaced, his successor will most likely continue the war.

The situation on the ground also shows harmony with this statement. For example, Russia launched a drone attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, in the early hours of January 1. An attack with a similar mode also occurred several days ago.

Meanwhile, right the day before the new year 2024, Russia has also launched attacks on a number of military facilities in the city of Kharkiv, located in northeastern Ukraine.

The attack from Russia was a response to the attack carried out by Ukraine on the city of Belgorod in Russian territory the day before. Both sides denied that they targeted civilians in the attacks.

Apart from that, Russian drone attacks have also hit a number of port infrastructure in Odesa, a city in southwest Ukraine.

In an interview with the Economist magazine published on January 1, 2024, Zelenskyy admitted that the counteroffensive backed by Western weapons might not be as successful as the world would like, but he stated that not everything could happen as quickly as hoped.

Meanwhile, in their New Year’s messages to their respective people, both Putin and Zelenskyy touched on the strength of the nation and people. They stated that the various efforts that had been undertaken so far would make their respective countries and their citizens stronger.

To the world, this implies that the war in Ukraine still shows no signs of stopping completely and that fighting will continue to accelerate in 2024.

