The 2024 Average Oil Price and Global Oil Consumption: The US Forecast

The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) has lowered its forecast for the average price of Brent crude for 2024, data from the EIA’s new forecast show.

Thus, the forecast for the average price of Brent oil for 2024 was reduced, albeit slightly, to $77.99 per barrel, from the previous estimate of $78.07 per barrel.

In addition, the average price of Brent oil for 2025 globally is projected by the EIA at the level of $79.48 per barrel.

The US Department of Energy raised its forecast for global oil demand for 2024 – by 120 thousand barrels per day compared to the previous one.

“We expect growth in global liquid fuels consumption over the next two years to be slightly lower than last year, with consumption expected to grow by 1.4 million barrels per day (1.4%) in 2024, and with 1.2 million barrels per day (1.2%) in 2025.

While consumption growth in 2024 and 2025 will be less than the 1.9 million bpd increase in 2023, it is broadly in line with the 1.2% average annual growth in global consumption liquid fuels for 20 years (from 2004 to 2023),” according to the document of the Energy Information Administration (EIA) of the US Department of Energy.

Now, according to the attached materials, world oil consumption in 2023 is estimated at 101.07 million barrels per day, and for 2024 the consumption forecast is 102.46 million barrels per day.

The US Department of Energy explains the decrease in the growth rate of the consumption of liquid fuel in the world, mainly with the slowdown in the growth rate of oil consumption in China, which in turn is conditioned by the slowdown in the growth of the country’s economy and the increase in the efficiency of the automobile industry. park.

However, despite the lower rate of oil demand growth, global liquid fuel consumption will reach a new record of more than 103.5 million barrels per day in 2025, the EIA report also showed.

