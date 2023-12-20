The 2024 budget is built around economic patriotism, aiming at the growth of domestic production and the creation of new jobs here in Romania/ Next year we will achieve the second highest economic growth in the European Union, of 3.4%/ The budget deficit will be 5% of GDP next year

#budget #built #economic #patriotism #aiming #growth #domestic #production #creation #jobs #Romania #year #achieve #highest #economic #growth #European #Union #budget #deficit #GDP #year

The budget for 2024 is a budget for development and equity, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the debates in parliament on Tuesday evening. He said that next year’s budget is based on a coherent economic strategy, in order to achieve next year the second highest economic growth in the European Union, of 3.4%, on record investments of over 7% of GDP, more precisely 120 billion lei from budget, European funds and PNRR, as well as increasing incomes for 12 million citizens: pensioners, employees on the minimum wage, teachers or public administration staff.

“The government I lead is working to have privileged economic relations with the European Union and for the United States to become Romania’s main economic partner outside the EU. Yes, we want increased foreign investment, but with Germany and our strategic partners – USA, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Israel, Turkey and South Korea.

Moreover, the current government is working for Romania to become, in the shortest possible time, a member of the Schengen Area. Because that’s where it belongs!”, declared Prime Minister Ciolacu.

Regarding inflation, the prime minister said that his government has demonstrated that it already knows how to fight this phenomenon.

“When I came to Victoria Palace, we had inflation at 10.6%, after it had peaked at 16.8% in November 2022. Today, we brought inflation to a single digit, 6.7%, and next year we aim to bring it to 4.6%. We will work closely with the NBR on this. Likewise, to have a stable exchange rate and to reduce the trade balance deficit, as we managed this year in the first 10 months to reduce it by 5.2 billion euros.”

He also announced that the capping of energy and gas prices and the capping of commercial additions to the 21 basic food categories will be extended.

“If we didn’t take action, the population would have been in the dark and cold and much of the industry would have closed. Today, we have the most generous energy capping scheme in Europe, because it covers the largest part of the population and the economy. We will continue to do this next year! We allocated the money in the budget for the capping scheme to go ahead.”

At the same time, said Marcel Ciolacu, the program regarding the installation of photovoltaic panels does not change. Romanians will still be able to access grants of 20 thousand lei for cheaper energy, he said.

“The 2024 budget construction foresees income increases for more than 12 million citizens. We have over 40 billion lei in the budget in addition to increasing pensions, salaries, allowances, but also for those in need! At the same time, this Government will do justice to pensioners! For the first time, next year we will have two substantial increases in pensions. Indexation by 13.8% – from January 1 and recalculation – from September 1. Thus, the average pension will increase next year from 2,100 lei to over 2,800 lei. If we refer to the time of our entry into government, we reach a growth of more than double, compared to the 30% inflation of the period 2022-2024.”

Regarding the salary increase in education, the prime minister said that the commitments made to teachers will be respected to the letter.

Regarding the minimum salary, the facility of 200 lei, exempt from taxes, will be maintained until July 1, when the minimum salary will reach 3,700 lei gross.

“Increasing salaries, pensions and aid for vulnerable categories are essential measures to support Romanians under pressure. But, the best long-term guarantee of rising living standards and prosperity is an economy that produces more and better! That’s why the 2024 budget is built around economic patriotism, aiming at increasing domestic production, stimulating investments and creating new jobs here in Romania.”

The PSD leader also stated that next year investments will bring half of the economic growth and will have a growth rate double that of consumption. “We decided to prioritize investments. We no longer throw away money on tens of thousands of projects started and never completed. For 2024, we have selected over 150 important investment projects, of which: 108 for Transport and Infrastructure, 21 for the Ministry of Development, 13 for the Environment, 9 for Health… In terms of value, 91% of the money will go to Infrastructure, which it means an incredible leap of development for Romania.”

In addition to Infrastructure, Marcel Ciolacu announced investments in Education and Health.

“We have the largest budget allocation to Education in history, of 4.1% of GDP, which means an increase of 22 billion lei compared to the execution in 2023 and an increase of 61%. After many years of being the Cinderella of the budget, 2024 will finally be the year of Education. More than 12 billion lei will be invested in the educational infrastructure from the PNRR alone. We are also allocating a budget of 1.14 billion to ensure hot meals for students in almost 1,000 school units. On the other hand, in Health we will have an increase of 44%, i.e. 5.8 billion lei more, compared to the execution in 2023. I do not want to encounter any more situations in which hospitals remain without funding and the sick do not have access to treatment. At the same time, I don’t want people on low incomes to have to choose between medicine and food anymore. Because, we will invest heavily in family doctors, but we will also continue the construction of hospitals through PNRR, so as to increase people’s access to quality medical services. And, whoever dares to take a rope to do his job, must pay extremely harshly!”

Prime Minister Ciolacu also specified how much money the fight against tax evasion will bring to the budget, which he estimates at 160 billion euros: “Next year we will implement the most ambitious plan to combat tax evasion in the history of this country! From improving collection, reducing tax evasion and digitizing ANAF, we will bring an extra 1% to the budget, i.e. over 17 billion lei. In other words, we will pick from the pockets of the smart guys to build roads, schools and hospitals!”

Finally, Prime Minister Ciolacu also explained what the 2024 budget targets are, in short: “In 2019, when I left the government, I left Romania with an inflation of 3.4%, a deficit of 2.8% of GDP and a government debt of 37% of GDP. These are the numbers! Our objective is to quickly return to these indicators, after an extremely difficult period with overlapping crises. That’s why I came before you with a sustainable budget, which respects the budget rules established by the European Union. The budget deficit will be 5% of GDP next year, that is, we will make a budget consolidation of almost 1% of GDP, over and above the budget rule that provides for a minimum adjustment of 0.5 percentage points of GDP. This will allow us to reach 3% of GDP in the medium term. But the most important change is that we will stop the debt government model. Public debt will decrease to 48.7% of GDP in 2024, well below the 60% threshold set by the European Union.”