The 2024 Olympics in the sights of certain athletes

Laura Rasoanaivo and Sidonie Fiadanantsoa will have a better chance of being present at the Paris 2024 Olympics

The year 2024 will be marked by the XXXIII Olympiad in Paris and Madagascar, with a few athletes, will be able to be present there.

The Paris Olympic Games will be held in the French capital from July 24 to August 11. For this year 2024, four disciplines, namely weightlifting, judo, athletics and basketball are in the running to seek the Olympic ticket.

In weightlifting, two athletes, namely, Rosina Randafiarison in the women’s 49 kg category and Tojo Andriantsitohaina, in the men’s 73 kg category are in the running to seek Olympic qualification. After the Qatar Grand Prix fiasco, the two athletes will still have the chance to seek the Olympic ticket through the African Championship in Egypt during the month of February and the weightlifting World Cup scheduled for the month of April 2024 in Thailand.

For judo, Laura Rasoanaivo, 20 years old this year, became on April 11 of last year the junior world number 1 in judo in the under 70 kg category, offering Madagascar for the first time in its history, all sports combined, a world leader position. She has the great chance to go to the Paris Olympics this year. For Mamy Randriamasinoro, DTN of the Malagasy Judo Federation, on the RFI page, he explained that: “The main objective is to be qualified for the Olympics. Now, to get there, we set ourselves a medal at the junior African championship, get on the podium at the senior African championship, and then, be on the podium at the junior world championship in October in Portugal “.

Wild card

Athletics is still there to represent Madagascar at the Olympic Games.

For this year 2024, Sidonie Fiadanantsoa has a better chance of going to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. If no Malagasy athlete manages to reach the minimum which is 12.77 for the women’s 100 m hurdles, the Malagasy hurdler Sidonie Fiadanatsoa who won gold in the 100 meter hurdles in 13.01 of the Francophonie Games in Kinshasha is the highest rated Malagasy athlete in points to be exact at the Paris meeting. In the worst case scenario, she will be awarded a wild card ticket and she deserves it.

The year 2023 was marked by the breakthrough of Malagasy 3×3 basketball on the world stage: first participation in the 3×3 World Cup (May 30 to June 4, 2022), two participations in the China Challengers tournament rewarded with a third and fourth place out of twelve participating countries. With this breakthrough, the band at Livio Ratianarivo is in the fight to seek the Olympic ticket.

Donné Raherinjatovo