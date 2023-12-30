The 20th matchday with Chelsea, Manchester City and ManUnited in the live ticker today

The 20th matchday of the Premier League is this weekend. The start is made by Chelsea FC, who are now visiting newly promoted Luton Town. Here you can find the live ticker for the Blues game.

With three wins from the last four competitive games, the trend at the otherwise disappointing Chelsea FC is at least pointing in the right direction. The eleventh-placed team in the Premier League actually faces a compulsory task in Luton today.

Will the newcomers, who are currently in 18th place with 15 points, still be able to trip up the Blues? You can now follow the action in the live ticker – here!

Four more matches will follow in England at 4 p.m. Among other things, Manchester City will play at home against bottom-placed Sheffield United.

Aston Villa’s surprise team has a similarly feasible task ahead of them. Birmingham is hosting Burnley FC, who are in second-to-last place with eleven points.

The final game on Saturday starts at 6.30 p.m. when Nottingham Forest and Manchester United face each other.

Premier League: The current table

