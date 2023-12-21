The 223 million euro supercomputer that will revolutionize scientific research in Europe is inaugurated today – Executive Digest

#million #euro #supercomputer #revolutionize #scientific #research #Europe #inaugurated #today #Executive #Digest

MareNostrum 5 (MN5) is another supercomputer that will boost advanced computing and serve scientific research in Europe. Its processing capacity will open new doors to scientific discoveries.

This supercomputer will be inaugurated today at BSC, the National Supercomputing Center in Barcelona. It will be fundamental for medical research, including drug research and vaccine development, virus propagation simulations, as well as for Artificial Intelligence applications and large data processing.

With a maximum performance of 314 petaflops (314 billion calculations per second), the MN5 will replace its predecessor, MareNostrum 4, significantly increasing processing capacity and opening doors to new research possibilities.

This combines different systems: a general purpose partition dedicated to classical computing, a GPU (Graphics Processing) accelerated partition designed to expand the frontiers of knowledge in Artificial Intelligence, and other partitions with innovative technology with and without acceleration. And Portuguese beneficiaries will be allocated around 5% of MN5’s capacity!

MareNostrum’s financing is 50% ensured by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking and the remaining 50% is co-financed by Portugal, Spain and Turkey, with a total budget of 223 million euros.