#24yearold #convicted #murderer #returned #home #months #Ukrainian #front

As reported by the local news portal, Georgijus spent only three months at the Povilaik front, and before that he spent a year in prison. “NEWS.VL” source told about the “triumphant” return of the “hero”. According to him, G. Povilaiko now lives in a hotel on Chasovitina Street, and the killer’s neighbors are shocked by his unexpected appearance.

“Everybody calls me and asks, ‘How?’ He’s walking around freely… Signed in 2023.” at the end of October and he is already at home, not even three months have passed, said the former neighbor of the convict. – They sign a contract for six months. How he returned after three months is not clear… But “someone is talking to the unit commander on the phone. Maybe he’s hurt.”

It is noted that G. Povilaikos in 2021 was sentenced to 24 years in prison in August for the brutal murder of 37-year-old Ana Košulkos, a mother of two children. The crime was committed in the victim’s garage, where she was preparing to go to work.

“He didn’t just kill her. He attacked her with a knife. He raped her and cut her with a knife. It wasn’t like he took her and suffocated her. She is covered in bruises, all bruised, bloody, blue. Just horror… She screamed but no one came to help. Nobody…” said A. Košulka’s husband.

After the murder, G. Povilaikos stole the tortured victim’s car, drove home, changed his clothes, and then went on vacation to the seaside. Soon he was arrested, but the sentence was announced only in 2022. April.

According to Russian media, G. Povilaiko was released in 2023. In October, he signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense and went to fight in Ukraine.

Russia is recruiting prisoners to take part in the war in Ukraine. Those convicted of various crimes, including robberies, murders and rapes, are sent to the front. Among such “heroes” there are many perverts, sadists who received long prison terms, but are now free or fighting in Ukraine.

Among them is Pavel Shuvalov, a 55-year-old resident of the city of Tulun in the Irkutsk Region. This Russian citizen, known as the “Maniac of Tulun”, was convicted of murder and rape in his homeland.

According to researchers, since 1991 before his arrest (in 2019), Mr. Šuvalov raped at least 27 women. in 2023 in April, Mr. Šuvalov signed a contract with one of the private military companies and went to fight in Ukraine.

In this case, the neighbors of the criminal were lucky – it is reported that on May 29 he was killed on the line of combat contact near Luhansk.

Prepared according to UNIAN inf.