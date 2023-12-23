The 25 best Dutch albums of 2023 according to NRC

#Dutch #albums #NRC

Don’t call it a pandemic record, because it is not a ‘snapshot’, Robin Kester said about her debut album in February Honeycomb Shades. And rightly so, because at the end of the year she still makes just as much of an impression and it tops our list of the best homegrown albums of the year: buzzing and rocking, intense and tasteful. The Rotterdam native, born in Groningen, poured all her feelings and fears about loss, uncertainty and finitude into her debut album.

Speaking of loss, conductor Reinbert de Leeuw follows at number two, unfortunately, who passed away in 2020. An enthusiastic icon of contemporary music, with an international reputation. He also composed, and his recordings with the Radio Philharmonic Orchestra released this year are excellent evidence of this. It is justice that De Leeuw’s small orchestral oeuvre is honored in this way, we wrote about it in the Five Balls review last summer.

These are two of the many, many beautiful albums from our own country that caught our eye this year. For the second time we would like to put the spotlight on this in this way, because the view on the international stage sometimes obscures the view of all that quality in our own country, hence this list, which was headed last year by Lucky Fonz III.

In addition to Kester and De Leeuw, we heard the albums of sympathetic groups such as Pip Blom, Laster, Peax and Loupe, of authentic artists such as Sef, Naaz and Wende, the tingling jazz of Waan, Peter Somuah, Vince Mendoza and Teus Nobel, and the deeply felt albums of Marion von Tilzer, Someone, Yang Yang Cai and Spinvis. We chewed and tasted, listened again and again, enjoyed and were amazed, made difficult choices and sometimes screechingly disagreed – and in the end we were extremely satisfied and proud of this – if we may say so ourselves – beautiful list.

25 Peter Somuah Letter to the Universe

Young Ghanaian trumpet talent, also a trumpeter in the Rotterdam Brintex Collective, stood out this year with his second album in two years. In a smooth and infectious melting pot, Somuah mixes his jazz with funk elements and West African highlife grooves. His Ghanaian roots are reflected in the form of stories he tells through his trumpet. But on Letter To The Universehis exciting jazz is also framed with spoken word.

24 Today’s Youth Modern Ways

De Jeugd is again quick and sharp on his eighth album, the first in five years. But also still teasing and shrewd. Almost every song offers an inventory of contemporary trends.

23 9×13 New music for neo-fanfare

The Netherlands is a country of bells and whistles: every municipality has a brass band or concert orchestra. Ensemble 9×13 turns the traditional fanfare inside out with vibrant music theater. We thought their debut album was very fresh and varied.

22 Sef I Could Die For Much But Not For A Flag

Sef won the 3voor12 prize for best album of the year. Kevin and S10 revived his 2011 hit ‘De Leven’ and he went to the theaters. But it all started this year with his sharply politically committed album. A major investigation into what would happen if people literally and figuratively dared to think more limitlessly.

21 Metropole Orkest & Vince Mendoza Olympians

The album Olympians is conductor Mendoza’s elegant and triumphant celebration of the Metropole Orchestra. From groovy cheerful to well-considered, heightened tension, he mixed, shifted and broke up parts ingeniously. This is orchestral jazz with a sparkle.

20 Wende Star Walks

“We have to fall, fall again and again to get up again.” The last words of ‘The sun rises’, Wendes’ opening song Star walkingprepare the listener for what is to come: 45 minutes of overwhelmingly poetic music – or overwhelmingly musical poetry – that is imbued with trial and error, loneliness and togetherness, holding on and letting go, dying and living.

19 Rembrandt Trio & Mohammed Motamendi Intizar

The fact that the Rembrandt Trio (formerly Rembrandt Frerichs Trio) has an affinity with Persian music was already evident in previous collaborations. Now the group crossed musical swords with an Iranian singer Mohammad Motamedi. Intizar is a varied collection of Persian songs, new compositions and improvisations, colorful and enchanting.

18 Slander Another’s Mine

Laster is undoubtedly one of the strangest metal bands in the Netherlands. No pounding rhythms, but danceable, wandering melodies that bubble with sensuality and arrive like a drink cone. The basis may still be black metal somewhere deep down, but Read also: ‘metal noir’ covers the smoky, jazzy atmosphere on their new album better

17 Black Pencil Into Space

Ensemble Black Pencil has moved to Almere. They celebrate this with nine new works by eight contemporary composers Into Space colorful their new home province of Flevoland.

16 Lewsberg Out and About

The Rotterdam foursome Lewsberg may seem like outsiders in both their sound and their understated stage presentation, but they are still creepy. Out And About under the skin. Perhaps this is related to the arrival of new drummer Marrit Meinema, but this record sounds dynamic and brutal.

15 Waan Echo Echo

The new band of jazz saxophonist Bart Wirtz and keyboardist Emiel van Rijthoven stimulates plenty of energy. On Echo Echo between jazz and dance, new life is breathed into the ‘forgotten’ late nineties genre of nujazz. Wonderful these elastic grooves in a spatial artistic adventure.

14 Peax No

The new album from duo PEAX continues where the previous one left off, namely with heavy elbow work of licks and grooves that completely ignore conventions and genre boundaries. Just take the wonderfully jerky funk groove of ‘GEK ENOUG’, which is constantly tackled by Zappaesque side paths and inspirations.

Also read: PEAX’s wonderful second album is also really PEAX-like

13 Naaz Never Have I Ever

Naaz came back and had a lot to say. One of the most moving songs on her long-awaited, personal album Never Have I Ever is ‘Azadî’ (freedom), in which the singer gives words to the weight she carries: her restricted freedom as a young Kurdish-Dutch Muslim woman, the clash of cultures, family ties. Everything shows that Naaz has made a lot of progress. Moreover, she is turning out to be a musical adventurer in cleverly constructed electronic folk pop.

12 Yang Yang Cai Franz Liszt

Pianist Yang Yang Cai (1998) is now the age of the composer Franz Liszt, who yearns for spirituality. In Cai’s playing you hear the intense love that Liszt himself cherished for the piano. With amazement and playful curiosity, she seeks dialogue with the spirit of the mysterious Liszt.

11 Spin Be-Bop-A-Lula

Spinvis’ seventh album moves, makes you think, evokes a smile and takes you into ‘Spinvissianisms’, as his realistic-poetic lyrics may now be called. At Spinvis, Be-Bop-A-Lula stands for an attitude to life that is never completely finished. Beauty grows from the cracks.

10 Pip Blom Bobbie

Previously, the Dutch indie band Pip Blom was a four-piece. The drummer left, now there are three of them and a drum machine. Strong fuzzing guitars often play a leading role, but indie rocker Pip Blom embraces electronic rhythms and sparkling synthesizers in catchy indie bangers.

9 Jur Vermijs & Tim Panman Goldberg Flamenco Suite

Flamenco guitarist Jur Vermijs was introduced to Bachs Goldbergvariaties inspiring, but different from most classical musicians who usually try to faithfully follow Bach’s notes. Vermijs and Panman saw the piece more as a shop from which they could freely choose what guitars suited them best. In the past, it was an art form to imitate great composers and then enrich their work with your own musicality: Vermijs and Panman do exactly that in the Goldberg Flamenco Suite in a masterful and warm-blooded manner.

8 Teus Nobel After Hours

Jazz trumpeter Teus Nobel honors jazz legend Chet Baker with beautifully clear and sharp playing, together with his acoustic guitar trio. That is without a drummer – just like Chet on that live album from 1979. And the melancholy that clings to Chet and his music also returns. Connoisseurs may recognize the cover photo: a copy of a famous Chet photo.

7 Pitou Big Tear

On the beautiful, intense debut album Big Tear Pitou does not expand his emotions, but reduces his emotions to a boned miniature. Her voice sounds alternately carried, sometimes shrill and always warm-blooded, it is a voice that envelops you, sometimes balancing on semitones, then making a glide or suddenly unleashing a vocal claw.

6 Calefax An American Rhapsody

Releasing an album entitled Just before a tour of the United States An American Rhapsody is what you call good thinking. On the album, the reed quintet Calefax meanders through American music history, according to the age-old principle of translatio, imitatio and aemulatio: not faithfully translating and imitating the original, but adding something. In well-known music, the five wind instruments let you taste and discover new flavors.

5 Someone Owls

Owls by the British-Dutch Tessa Rose Jackson, aka Someone, is as magical as it is intoxicating. The narrative psych pop – she wrote many songs with composer Darius Timmer – bubbles with energy and adventure. Just like on her previous album, there is endless floating on a star journey: light-hearted melodies, floating sound carpets, draped guitar layers, synth bleeps and tinkling sounds

4 Marion von Tilzer Into Eternity

The heart of Into Eternity is a triptych around a moving letter from the Jewish Vilma Grunwald to her husband. Both were imprisoned – each with one of their sons – in a different part of Auschwitz. Marion von Tilzer beautifully raises suffering from the muck of the death camp.

3 Loupe Do You Ever Wonder What Comes Next?

From Bettie Serveert to Pip Blom, front women made the difference in bands that were completely ready from their first album: fresh in sound and tough in their appearance. The Amsterdam quartet Loupe fits effortlessly into that noble list. Debut album Do You Ever Wonder What Comes Next? is a miracle of disarming beauty and pop music that puts ‘blankets of sound’ on painful life questions. It was striking that singer Julia left after the album’s release. Nina Ouattara became the new voice of Loupe.

2 Reinbert de Leeuw The nocturnal wanderer, farewell

Reinbert de Leeuw (1938-2020) was an icon of Dutch musical life. Although he is primarily remembered as a conductor and pianist, De Leeuw was also a composer. The Radio Philharmonic Orchestra has brought together two of De Leeuw’s greatest works on an impressive album. What the pieces have in common is their monolithic character: these are not murmured considerations in the margins, but pontifical statements, obsessive and often thunderous sound sculptures that betray no doubt whatsoever. But full of passion, mystery and beauty.

1 Robin Kester Honeycomb Shades

Leader of the list of best Dutch albums Honeycomb Shades by Robin Kester. Layered and subtle, and not without effect. Kester shows the full breadth of her skills on the album, which is sometimes light and wonderfully beautiful, and at least as dark and mysterious, with extremely tasteful instrumentation: from woolly Würlitzer organ to sharp guitars, from playful omnichord to stately flugelhorn, and even a ‘nightmare machine’. A very strong debut.

