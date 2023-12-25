The 25th edition of the NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 opened impressively

#25th #edition #NPO #Radio #Top #opened #impressively

Jeroen Van Inkel then played number two thousand: New York Minute by Don Henley. The Top 2000 can be followed until New Year’s Eve. Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody takes first place for the 20th time.

“With the list of lists, the public broadcaster brings together Dutch people from all walks of life: live and virtually in the Top 2000 Café and at home in front of the radio and TV,” says NPO chairman Frederieke Leeflang. “The Top 2000 is for everyone and for everyone, with something for everyone. A beautiful soundtrack to that festive last week, in which we close the year together for the 25th time with the Top 2000. A fixed value, which is always full of surprises. Enjoy it!”

Presentatieschema 25e Top 2000:

00.00 – 02.00 Jeroen van Inkel

02:00 – 04:00 Frank van ‘t Hof

04:00 – 06:00 Desiree van der Heiden

06.00 – 08.00 hours Paul Rabbering

08.00 – 10.00 Jan-Willem Roodbeen & Jeroen Kijk in de Vegte

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Bart Arens

12:00 – 14:00 Annemieke Schollaardt

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM Gijs Staverman

4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Ruud de Wild

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wouter van der Goes

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM Emmely de Wilt

22.00 – 00.00 until Morad El Ouakili

Top 2000 Coffee

Tickets for the Top 2000 Café were only available online and are now sold out. Anyone who wants to be there virtually can make video calls via nporadio2.nl at the touch of a button.

History

The Top 2000 started in 1999 and this year the 25th edition will be broadcast. A total of 4790 songs have been included in the list, of which 559 songs are represented each year. In addition to Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen, other list toppers were Roller Coaster by Danny Vera (2020), Imagine by John Lennon (2015), Hotel California by Eagles (2014 & 2010) and Evening by Boudewijn de Groot (2005).

NPO Radio 2 Top 2000

The NPO Radio 2 Top 2000 is one of the largest radio and music events in the Netherlands, which approximately 10 million people watch and listen to every year. The list of lists is compiled every year by the public. The Top 2000 can be seen and heard from midnight on Christmas Day until New Year’s Eve. The broadcast from the Top 2000 Café in Beeld & Geluid in Hilversum can be followed 24 hours a day via NPO Radio 2, nporadio2.nl, NPO 1 extra and at night on NPO 3. NTR provides the television broadcasts The magic of 25 x Top 2000, Top 2000 Quiz, Top 2000: The Untold Stories and Top 2000: De Opening on NPO 3 and Top 2000 a gogo on NPO 1.

Bart Arens opened the 25th edition of the NPO Radio 2 Top 2000. Photo: NPO Radio 2/Nathan Reinds

